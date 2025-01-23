CBI files charge sheet in FCRA probe against Oxfam India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in its probe against Oxfam India and its office bearers for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Representational image. (Reuters File)

The federal agency has named the Indian arm of the global non-government organisation as well as its former CEO Amitabh Behar (currently executive director of Oxfam International) in its charge sheet filed earlier this month, officials said.

Prior to filing the charge sheet, the CBI had sent summons to Behar asking him to appear before it in December. However, there is no confirmation whether or not he appeared before the CBI.

HT has reached out to Behar for a comment and this story will be updated as and when he responds.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had ordered a CBI probe against Oxfam, whose work is focused on rights of tribal people, Dalits, Muslims, women and girls across the country, in April 2023. The agency registered a case the same month and carried out a raid on the organisation’s premises. Subsequently, Oxfam India’s FCRA licence was cancelled on December 31, 2021.

The CBI has alleged in its first information report (FIR) that Oxfam India was planning to create a structure to continue its operations with foreign funds even after its application for FCRA renewal was rejected.

The NGO was also planning to pressurise the Indian government through foreign governments and institutions such as the European Union, US State Department, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank and various European countries, to renew its licence. It was also supporting agitations through its funding and violated FCRA by utilising 33% of foreign funds, more than what is permitted (20%), for administrative purposes, the CBI claimed.

Citing emails found by the Income Tax department, the MHA had stated in its reference to the CBI that “Oxfam India has been planning to pressurise the Indian government for renewal of FCRA through foreign governments and foreign institutions”.

The CBI further claimed that Oxfam India routed funds of its foreign affiliates such as Oxfam Australia and Oxfam Great Britain to certain NGOs and exercised control over the project.

“From the email found during I-T survey by the CBDT (central board of direct taxes), it appears that Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/ employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of Oxfam India which shows payment of ₹12.71 lakh to CPR in the FY 2019-20...” it added.

The MHA said the organisation got its FCRA registration to carry out social activities, but the payment made to the Delhi-based think tank CPR through its associates or employees in the form of commission — professional or technical services — is not in line with its stated objectives.

CBI found that Oxfam received ₹1.50 crore foreign funds in its foreign contribution utilisation account instead of the designated FCRA account.

Oxfam has maintained that it “has been cooperating with all government agencies since its FCRA registration wasn’t renewed in December 2021”.

“Oxfam India said it is fully compliant with the Indian laws and has filed all its statutory compliances, including Foreign Contribution Regulation Act returns, in a timely manner since its inception,” the NGO said in April 2023.