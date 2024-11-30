CBI files first charge sheet over RG Kar financial irregularities

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing into the alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, filed its first charge sheet in the case on Friday. CBI officials produce the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, arrested in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment. (PTI)

On August 9, a doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the hospital, following which the Calcutta high court directed the federal agency to probe into both the case and the allegations of financial irregularities against Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the medical college during his tenure between 2021 and 2024.

CBI filed the first charge sheet in the financial scam in RG Kar Hospital on Friday. The charge sheet, which runs into more than 120 pages, was filed in the special CBI court under sections 120B IPC r/w sections 409, 420, 468, 471 of IPC and Sections 7, 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 [as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018] against five people,” an officer of the central agency said.

On August 24, CBI registered an FIR against Ghosh and three firms – Ma Tara Traders in Howrah, Eshan Café in Belgachia and Khama Louha under the same sections in which Kolkata police had lodged the FIR on Monday under sections 120B r/w 420 IPC and section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

On September 2, CBI arrested Ghosh and three others - Biplav Singha, Suman Hazra and Afsar Ali Khan. While Singha and Hazra were vendors close to Ghosh and are suspected to have received favours from him, Khan was Ghosh’s bodyguard. A month later, the probe agency arrested Ashish Pandey, a house staff at RG Kar Hospital in connection with the alleged financial irregularities.

The agency has named all five accused, including Ghosh, Pandey, Singha, Hazra and Khan in the charge sheet. All five are now in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated a money laundering probe into the financial irregularities at the hospital during Ghosh’s tenure.

The agency submitted its first charge sheet in the murder case on October 7 charging Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and the prime accused in the case, with the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.

The agency gathered at least 11 evidences including CCTV footages, DNA samples, blood stains and hairs, to charge Roy, people aware of the matter said.