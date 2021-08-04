CBI forms SIT to probe into death of Dhanbad district judge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formed a 20-member special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday to probe into the death of Dhanbad additional sessions and district Judge Uttam Anand.

The move comes after the CBI took over the case at the request of the Jharkhand high court earlier in the day.

The SIT, along with Central Forensic Science Laboratory experts from Delhi, left for Dhanbad late on Wednesday, officials familiar with the development said.

The former judge was killed after was hit by an auto-rickshaw when he was out for a walk on the morning of July 28. CCTV footage procured during the initial probe showed the auto-rickshaw that killed the judge swerving to the extreme left of the road from the centre before hitting him down and then fleeing from the spot, prompting police to file a murder case.

The former judge was reportedly hearing some high-profile criminal cases. He recently rejected the bail plea of a gangster from Uttar Pradesh, who is in jail in connection with a murder case in Dhanbad.

A special investigation team led by additional director general of police Sanjay Anand Lathkar was immediately formed and at least 250 people were questioned in connection with the case. Police arrested two people who were riding the reportedly stolen auto-rickshaw and the Jharkhand high court sent them to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government recommended a CBI probe into the incident on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought a report from the state's chief secretary and the director-general of police to submit a complete report in a week.