CBI grills actor-turned-politician Vijay on delays, crowd management in Karur stampede case

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday began a detailed line of questioning of actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay as part of its probe into the Karur stampede case, focusing on alleged delays, crowd management lapses, and organisational responsibilities related to the event. A scene from Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

The CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur.

One of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. Investigators are probing the discrepancy between the programme's scheduled start time and Vijay's actual arrival, and whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control.

The agency also questioned whether party workers on the ground coordinated adequately with the local police and district administration, as the crowd reportedly grew from an estimated 10,000 people to around 30,000. Delays in Vijay's movement and his party workers' movement are being examined to assess their impact on crowd dynamics.

Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed.

Another focus area is whether Vijay's team conducted any prior risk assessment in coordination with the district administration, and whether basic arrangements, such as drinking water facilities and designated entry and exit points, were provided for the crowd.

The movement of Vijay's modified caravan through the gathering is also under investigation, with the CBI examining how it passed through the dense crowd and whether there was adequate coordination with local police.

The agency is further probing when Vijay became aware of the stampede and the sequence of events that followed. Questions on the exact time of his arrival and departure from the venue are also part of the ongoing inquiry.

Earlier, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay arrived in the national capital for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during a party campaign event in September last year.

The CBI had earlier issued a notice to Vijay under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to present himself for examination.

The notice was served earlier this month, with the summons dated January 6. The probe pertains to the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign programme in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

According to TVK sources, Vijay travelled from Chennai to New Delhi on a chartered flight and is expected to visit the CBI headquarters later today to cooperate with the investigation.

The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the investigation into the incident to the CBI. As part of the probe, the agency has already questioned several senior TVK functionaries in New Delhi. Party leaders have submitted video footage to investigators, alleging lapses by the Tamil Nadu government.

The CBI has also examined the campaign vehicle used by Vijay during the event, and the driver has been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. The Karur stampede occurred during a massive political gathering, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and prompted judicial and legal scrutiny.

Earlier in December, the Tamil Nadu government had also filed its response (counter-affidavit) in the Supreme Court seeking directions to set aside its decision to order a CBI probe into the Karur stampede case.

In its response, the TVK had claimed that the Tamil Nadu government's plea (counter-affidavit) lacks material facts and provides no valid reason to remove the jurisdiction of the CBI and the supervisory committee, constituted by the top court.

TVK asserts that several statements in the State government's counter-affidavit are false and misleading. TVK added that such claims would hinder the ongoing investigation and its supervision. (ANI)