The Centre will order a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the tendering process of Naini coal block mining in Odisha, if the Telangana government gives its consent, Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy announced on Wednesday. CBI inquiry into Naini coal block irregularities on anvil

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy said the Naini coal block in Odisha’s Angul district was allocated to Telangana-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited in 2015, to meet the power requirements of the state-run electricity utilities, extending all necessary support and cooperation from the Centre.

“The Centre granted all the approvals on time. Both the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government and present Congress government in Telangana invited tenders to hand over the mines to private parties,” he said.

He alleged that several irregularities took place during the BRS government, particularly in relation to coal block allocation and power supply arrangements. “Despite Singareni Collieries being willing to undertake mining operations, the BRS government allegedly handed over the coal block to a private entity. How can coal blocks be allotted to private individuals despite the state being aware of coal shortages?” he asked.

He said after he took charge as coal minister in 2024, he held discussions with the Odisha government and union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following which Odisha approved transfer of 643 hectares of forest land to Singareni on July 4, 2024.

However, he alleged that even after final clearances, the present Congress government failed to start work in a transparent manner, and reports of irregularities in the tendering process had surfaced.

Kishan Reddy asserted that a detailed discussion was required on the alleged irregularities involving Singareni and the Naini coal block. “If the Telangana government formally seeks a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, the Centre will examine the request in accordance with established procedures,” he said.

He added that the Centre was considering a special committee to examine the tender process and stressed the need for a tripartite agreement to ensure transparency in future operations and safeguard the interests of Singareni workers and the families which are dependent on the company.

He noted that while Telangana holds 51 per cent stake and the Centre 49 per cent, control has remained largely with the State government, with the Centre having limited intervention. The union minister alleged that during the BRS regime, Singareni became a “political laboratory”, with decisions on tenders and contracts being driven by political influence.