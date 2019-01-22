CBI interim director Nageswara Rao transfers 20 officers

Interim CBI director Nageswara Rao has transferred at least 20 officers, including the those investigating the 2G scam case and the incident of police firing on protesters against a Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu.

The transfer order, however, says all the officers, who have been specially directed to supervise, investigate or inquire into any case or matter by any constitutional court, shall continue to do.

Vivek Priyadarshi, posted in the anti-corruption branch in Delhi and probing the 2G scam case, has been transferred to Chandigarh.

A Saravanan, who was probing the police firing in which 13 people were killed during protests against Sterlite in May last year, has been shifted to the banking, securities and frauds branch in Mumbai, the order said. The branch is handling the cases of loan default against diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, among others.

According to the order, Saravanan will continue to investigate anti-Sterlite protests case.

Prem Gautam, posted in the special unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is in charge of internal snooping on officers as a vigilance measure, has been relieved from the position. He will continue to probe economic offences and will also handle the additional charge of the deputy director (personnel), it said.

Gautam will be replaced by Ram Gopal, who has been transferred from the special crime branch in Chandigarh.

Rao’s appointment as interim director has been challenged by lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the Supreme Court. The plea called the appointment arbitrary and said he was not appointed on the basis of recommendations of the high-powered selection committee, comprising the Prime Minister, the leader of the largest party in the opposition, and the Chief Justice of India or his nominee Supreme Court judge.

And, on Monday Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recused himself from hearing a plea challenging Rao’s appointment as CBI’s, saying that the petition should be heard by a court number 2 presided by justice AK Sikri.

Seeking transparency in the process of short-listing, selection and appointment of the CBI director, the CJI said he would be participating in a meeting of the selection panel to select the agency chief. The plea will now be heard on January 24 by another bench.

