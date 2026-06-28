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CBI must probe Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Ex-Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case, saying a high-level investigation was necessary

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 02:13 pm IST
ANI |
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Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, saying a high-level investigation was necessary to preserve the faith and trust of crores of devotees.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy defended the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the case and said strict action would be taken against those found guilty.(File Photo/ HT_PRINT)

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the matter concerns the faith and reverence of millions of people and should be investigated thoroughly.

Also Read| Don’t cast evil eye on Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath

"This is a matter concerning the faith, reverence, and trust of crores of people. To uphold that trust and preserve the faith, a CBI inquiry should be conducted into the scam, irregularities, and misappropriation that have occurred within the Ram temple. The people of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only the crores of people in India but also followers of Sanatan Dharma across the globe place their full trust in him, and they currently feel cheated," Krishnam told ANI.

The remarks come after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, sources said.

Later, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others. This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between 7 crore and 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case.

"The government has taken the entire matter seriously. An FIR has been registered. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," he said.

 
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