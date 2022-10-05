CBI raids 105 places over cyber crime crackdown

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches under its ‘Operation Chakra’ campaign at around 105 locations across the country against cyber-enabled financial crimes, an official said.

“Around 87 locations are being searched by CBI. Five locations in Delhi, four in Andaman and Nicobar, three in Chandigarh, 12 in Karnataka and two each in Punjab and Assam were being searched by respective police. CBI’s operation is being carried out in a total of 13 states,” the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that raids were conducted based on inputs from Interpol, the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and police forces from other countries, including the Royal Canadian Police and Australian Federal Agency.

The official further said that over 300 suspects are under the scanner, for which the search is still undergoing. A total of ₹3 crore, including ₹1.5 crore and 1.5 kg of gold from one of the locations in Rajasthan, have been seized, the official added.

During the raids, CBI also busted two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were involved in cyber fraud targeting US citizens.

“Following the raids, the agency has registered multiple cases about financial crimes and details of financial transactions are now being analysed,” the official said.