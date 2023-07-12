Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI raids house in East Delhi over distribution of child pornography online

ANI |
Jul 12, 2023 07:31 AM IST

CBI searches house in East Delhi over alleged child pornography, FIR registered against accused for sharing, downloading, and distributing explicit material.

A team from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted search at a house in East Delhi over allegations of sales and distribution of child pornography material online.

According to sources, an FIR was registered into the matter on June 28 under Information Technology (IT) Act, against accused (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to sources, an FIR was registered into the matter on June 28 under Information Technology (IT) Act, against accused, identified as Shahroz Khan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi, for the alleged offence of sharing, downloading, exchanging and distributing material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, etc. in electronic form.

Further, based on the evidence collected so far during the course of investigation, other sections of IT Act, and also under relevent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the case on July 6.

The accused was arrested on July 6. He was produced before a magistrate from where he was sent to five days CBI custody.

Topics
cbi child pornography east delhi
