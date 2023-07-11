Gurugram: A raid to catch a vehicle lifter ended up in the arrest of a suspect while he was coming out of a parking lot of a mall in Sector 49, leading to the recovery of 103 preactivated sim cards from his possession, Gurugram police said on Monday. Man held with 103 preactivated sim cards from Ggm mall

As per police, the sim cards were allegedly meant to be supplied to cyber frauds and scammers.

Police said the sim cards were found to be purchased using forged documents and were activated in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Investigators said the suspect, who belongs to an interstate gang, used to sell each sim card for ₹5,000 to scammers based in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, which is one of the epicentres of cyber fraud in the country.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Shabbir, who also hails from Bharatpur and had taken the delivery of the cards from a suspect from Madhya Pradesh at the mall’s parking lot, police said.

Police said they had reached the mall after receiving a tip-off that a suspected motorcycle lifter was present in the parking lot and he was about to leave soon.

Police said looking at the precedence of a few motorcycle thefts from the parking space of the same mall in the recent past, a raiding team immediately reached the spot to find the suspect leaving the premises on a motorcycle at about 2.15pm on Sunday.

Investigators said Shabbir was stopped for questioning, but he ran away. They said police personnel chased him for more than 200 metres before he was overpowered.

Police said the raiding team frisked him, leading to the recovery of two envelopes containing 103 preactivated sim cards. Besides, ₹35,000 was also recovered from his possession.

On the complaint of sub-inspector Dharambir Kumar, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 50 police station on Sunday evening, police said.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said Shabbir is on one-day police remand for interrogation. “The suspect who had supplied him the sim cards had fled. We are trying to nab him at the earliest,” he added.

