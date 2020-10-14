e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother

‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother

They were questioned by the CBI team on Tuesday as well.Speaking to ANI, SDM Anjali Gangwar, who has been assigned to look after the victim’s family, said that male members of the victim family will be questioned in the temporary office set up by the CBI team in Hathras.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Hathras
CBI officials investigating the Hathras incident
CBI officials investigating the Hathras incident (PTI)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Hathras incident has re-summoned the father and the two brothers of the victim for questioning on Wednesday.

They were questioned by the CBI team on Tuesday as well.Speaking to ANI, SDM Anjali Gangwar, who has been assigned to look after the victim’s family, said that male members of the victim family will be questioned in the temporary office set up by the CBI team in Hathras.

Also Read: Hathras case: Not satisfied with govt version on cremation, says high court

“The male members of the victim family will be questioned today in Hathras, they will go to a temporary office set up by the CBI in Hathras. Female members will be questioned at home by CBI officials. We are ensuring that they will not be troubled during the process. The CBI is investigating the case. They have their own set of procedures. The family has no issues in the process of investigations,” Gangwar said.

The family members of the victim demanded that the accused should be transferred to another jail from Aligarh.

“My husband was with the CBI yesterday on the incident spot. The CBI took away the slippers, ashes, and other things of the victim. We demand that the accused should be sent to another jail from Aligarh. They are not afraid. They are living there like they are staying at their home,” said sister-in-law of the victim.

“The government and administration should shift accused from Aligarh jail. We are co-operating with CBI. We are not afraid,” the victim’s brother said.

Also Read: 4-year-old allegedly raped in Hathras, month after gang-rape of Dalit woman

The CBI has set up the office of the Deputy Director of Agriculture as its camp office in Hathras.

As a part of the agency’s ongoing investigation, the CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on September 30.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and severely injured in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 and when her mortal remains were taken to her native place, the UP Police and administration allegedly cremated her body forcefully without the family’s consent or their presence, in the dead of the night.

tags
top news
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Schools, theatres, swimming pools to reopen: Relaxations from Oct 15
Schools, theatres, swimming pools to reopen: Relaxations from Oct 15
Why Tanishq withdrew ad: Chronology of a ‘killed’ campaign
Why Tanishq withdrew ad: Chronology of a ‘killed’ campaign
Indian Americans solidly with Biden, shows new poll
Indian Americans solidly with Biden, shows new poll
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In