CBI registers disproportionate assets case against former income tax official

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:39 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Sirsa (Haryana), his wife and son for possessing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 5 crore, officials familiar with developments told HT.

Interestingly, according to CBI FIR, the official had assets worth only Rs 3 lakh but by 2016, his assets jumped to Rs 12 crore. A separate corruption probe was first started in February 2016 when the official was arrested while demanding Rs 2 lakh from a private firm for giving relief while levying penalty.

The fresh case against the official and his family members was registered two weeks ago after analysing documents recovered from his residence in Bathinda in 2016.

The CBI claims that the documents receovered during searches and further information shows that the official, while working qua public servant, acquired huge assets in the form of movable and immovable properties in his own name and in the name of his wife and son disproportionate to the known sources of income between April 2005 and February 2016.

The agency FIR states that at the beginning of check period (April 2005), the official had assets worth Rs 3,05,076 while his assets at the end of check period (2016) were worth Rs 12.91 crore. The income of family members during these 11 years was around Rs 9.80 crore while expenditures were worth Rs 2.19 crore. Hence, after calculating the assets, expenditure, and income, the total disproportionate assets are worth Rs 5.27 crore, which is 53 per cent more than known sources of income.