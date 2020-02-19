e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / CBI registers disproportionate assets case against former income tax official

CBI registers disproportionate assets case against former income tax official

A fresh case against the official and his family members was registered two weeks ago.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Central Bureau of Investigation logo at agency’s headquarters, in New Delhi.
Central Bureau of Investigation logo at agency’s headquarters, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Sirsa (Haryana), his wife and son for possessing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 5 crore, officials familiar with developments told HT.

Interestingly, according to CBI FIR, the official had assets worth only Rs 3 lakh but by 2016, his assets jumped to Rs 12 crore. A separate corruption probe was first started in February 2016 when the official was arrested while demanding Rs 2 lakh from a private firm for giving relief while levying penalty.

The fresh case against the official and his family members was registered two weeks ago after analysing documents recovered from his residence in Bathinda in 2016.

The CBI claims that the documents receovered during searches and further information shows that the official, while working qua public servant, acquired huge assets in the form of movable and immovable properties in his own name and in the name of his wife and son disproportionate to the known sources of income between April 2005 and February 2016.

The agency FIR states that at the beginning of check period (April 2005), the official had assets worth Rs 3,05,076 while his assets at the end of check period (2016) were worth Rs 12.91 crore. The income of family members during these 11 years was around Rs 9.80 crore while expenditures were worth Rs 2.19 crore. Hence, after calculating the assets, expenditure, and income, the total disproportionate assets are worth Rs 5.27 crore, which is 53 per cent more than known sources of income.

tags
top news
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news