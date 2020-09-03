CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:55 IST

In its first official statement issued since taking over the investigation last month into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that the details being reported in various media regarding agency probe are not “credible” or “based on facts”; but are “speculative” in nature.

The agency said it is conducting an investigation into the death of Rajput in a “systematic and professional way”.

“Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts,” said CBI spokesperson R K Gaur.

“It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation. CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of the investigation with the media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible,” he said.

“It is requested that the media may please confirm details from a CBI spokesperson before quoting CBI,” he added.

In the last one week, the agency has examined several persons including Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family members as well as the late actor’s friends, staff etc.

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CBI is currently stationed in Mumbai to investigate the circumstances in which Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14.

“We have not concluded our investigations yet. A lot of information is coming out every day, mostly unverified, hence we decided to issue a statement. The agency’s line of investigation is known to officers only. We will apprise the court concerned whenever we have something,” said an officer who didn’t wish to be named.