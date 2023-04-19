CBI files FIR against Oxfam India, carries out searches at its Delhi office

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at the Delhi office of Oxfam India on Wednesday, two days after registering a case against the non-profit and its office bearers for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), people familiar with the development said.

An outside view of CBI headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi. CBI registered a case against Oxfam India on Monday (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

The Union home ministry on April 5 ordered a CBI probe over allegations of FCRA violations by the organisation.

The federal anti-corruption probe agency registered a first information report (FIR) naming Oxfam India and its office bearers on Monday under multiple sections of the FCRA. The FIR was, however, made public on Wednesday when the searches were conducted.

Oxfam India is the arm of global NGO Oxfam and works for the rights of Adivasis, Dalits, Muslims, and women and girls across the country. It was registered under FCRA for undertaking social activities but the ministry of home affairs (MHA) denied renewal of its licence for receiving and using foreign funding on December 31, 2021.

HT has reached out to Oxfam India for its comment. In a statement on April 6, Oxfam India insisted it was “fully compliant” with Indian laws “and has filed all its statutory compliances, including Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) returns, in a timely manner since its inception”.

The CBI probe against Oxfam India comes over seven months after the Income Tax department first conducted a survey against the organisation and allegedly found various anomalies in receiving foreign funds and its usage.

In its reference to the CBI, the home ministry said that even though Oxfam India’s FCRA registration had ceased, the organisation “planned to circumvent FCRA by routing funds through other routes”.

The home ministry cited emails found by the tax department to conclude that “Oxfam India has been planning to pressurize Indian government for renewal of FCRA through foreign governments and foreign institutions”.

“The Oxfam India has the reach and influence to request multinational foreign organisations to intervene on its behalf with the government of India. This exposed the Oxfam India as a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations or entities which have funded the Oxfam India deliberately over the years,” the MHA said in its communication, adding that such conduct violates FCRA act.

The home ministry communication is part of the FIR registered on Monday. HT has reviewed the letter.

The ministry also added that the CBI may refer violations of specific statutes such as Income Tax Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that it comes across to the specialised agencies concerned. I-T department’s investigation wing deals with matters related to tax while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handles money laundering matters.

CBI has further alleged that Oxfam India routed funds from its foreign affiliates such as Oxfam Australia and Oxfam Great Britain to certain NGOs and exercised control over the project.

“From the email found during I-T survey by the CBDT (central board of direct taxes), it appears that Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/ employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of Oxfam India which shows payment of ₹12.71 lakh to CPR in the FY 2019-20...,” it added.

It said the organisation got FCRA registration to carry out social activities, but payment made to the Delhi-based think tank CPR through its associates or employees in the form of commission -- professional or technical services - is not in the line with its stated objectives.

The agency also said that Oxfam received ₹1.50 crore foreign funds in its foreign contribution utilisation account instead of the designated FCRA account.

The organisation previously said it is fully compliant with the Indian laws and has filed all its statutory compliances, including Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) returns, in a timely manner since its inception.

“Oxfam India has been cooperating with all government agencies since its FCRA registration wasn’t renewed in December 2021. We have filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the decision to not renew our FCRA registration. The High Court has asked the Union government to respond to our plea,” Oxfam India said in a statement earlier this month.

