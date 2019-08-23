CBI seeks info from five countries in INX media case

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:18 IST

Widening the scope of its investigation in the INX Media case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has sought information from five countries, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Bermuda, Mauritius, and Singapore.

The information, sought through so-called Letters Rogatory or LRs (judicial requests) involves payments made to and by companies in these geographies, CBI officials said on condition of anonymity.

The agency has also sought details of bank accounts related to these companies, they added. It isn’t clear when the requests were made, but no information has been received so far, the officials said.

One of the officials said that some foreign assets belonging to Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram have been identified but the source of the investment is still not clear. They added that they suspect payments made in the INX Media case — the main allegation in the case that payments made to Karti Chidambaram’s firms facilitated permissions for foreign investment for INX Media, despite various violations in norms — may have been used to buy the assets.

The CBI officials declined to name the assets.

On Friday, Chidambaram’s wife Nalini Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram met the former union minister at CBI headquarters where he is being held. After the meeting, Karti Chidambaram said, “He (Chidambaram) is in very good spirits. He was happy to see my mother and me. We discussed the development in court today. He enquired about my daughter. He is enjoying the hospitality of the government.”

Karti Chidambaram said he gave his father some books.

On May 28, a notice was served on P Chidambaram for joining investigation in the case but he applied for anticipatory bail (from arrest by CBI or the Enforcement Directorate) in the Delhi high court , which gave him interim protection from coercive action.

On Tuesday, the court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition and when a CBI team could not locate him at his Jor Bagh house it served him a notice to join investigation. When he didn’t join investigation, the court of special CBI judge at Rouse Avenue issued a non-bailable arrest warrant on an application made by CBI and Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night by the CBI from his house.

He has been remanded to CBI’s custody till Monday.

Representatives of Chidambaram’s legal team did not respond to HT’s queries.

