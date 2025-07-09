Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

CBI takes custody of economic offender Monika Kapoor in US, ends 25-year-long run

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Monika Kapoor went to the USA in 1999 after the alleged fraud where she, along with her two brothers, forged documents for the jewellery business.

The CBI is bringing back alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor from the USA after her extradition, ending her more than 25-year-long run from the law, officials said Wednesday.

The central agency has taken Kapoor's custody in the USA and boarded an American Airlines flight to India.(Representative image)
The central agency has taken Kapoor's custody in the USA and boarded an American Airlines flight to India.(Representative image)

The central agency has taken Kapoor's custody in the USA and boarded an American Airlines flight to India, which is likely to land on Wednesday night, they said.

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York had cleared her extradition under the bilateral extradition treaty between India and the USA.

Also Read | Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal arrested in US on India’s request

The secretary of state had subsequently issued a surrender warrant after rejecting Kapoor's claims that she would likely be tortured if returned to India, and that her extradition would therefore violate the United Nations Convention Against Torture as implemented by the Foreign Affairs Reform and Restructuring Act of 1998 (FARRA).

Kapoor went to the USA in 1999 after the alleged fraud where she along with her two brothers forged documents for jewellery business. These documents were allegedly used to obtain licenses from the Indian government to import raw materials duty free.

Also Read | Fugitives can apply for pre-arrest bail under Extradition Act: Delhi high court

The alleged fraud caused a loss of more than USD 679000 to Indian exchequer.

India had approached the USA seeking Kapoor's extradition in October, 2010 pursuant to the Treaty on Extradition between the two countries, the officials said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CBI takes custody of economic offender Monika Kapoor in US, ends 25-year-long run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On