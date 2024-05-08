CBI takes over probe in INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee murder case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the murder case of Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and party worker Jai Kishan, officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The agency had named seven suspects, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Naresh Kaushik and five unknown persons for the attack in its first information report (FIR) filed on May 1 after taking over the probe on the recommendation of the Haryana government.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rathee, a former MLA was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on February 25. Kishan, an INLD worker, who was travelling with him in the same vehicle, also died in the attack.

Also Read: Two shooters arrested from Goa for INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee’s murder

During the attack, three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security also sustained injuries when the assailants opened fire on the former MLA’s SUV.

To be sure, the CBI has re-registered the FIR filed by Haryana Police and will now investigate the matter in depth, said officials mentioned above.

Apart from Kaushik, others named in the FIR include Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal.

According to the FIR, based on the statement of the surviving driver, Rakesh, a white-coloured car was following their vehicle. Rakesh tried to speed away but had to stop as the Barahi railway crossing was shut.

Suddenly, five assailants came out of the car and shouted that they were teaching them a lesson for their enmity with Satish, Karambir, Ramesh and Naresh and opened fire at them, Rakesh said in his complaint, which is a part of the CBI’s FIR.

In early March, two alleged assailants, Ashish and Saurabh, were arrested from Goa in a joint operation by the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force, the district police and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.