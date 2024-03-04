Two shooters arrested from Goa for INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee's murder

Two persons were arrested from Goa in connection with the killing of Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, police said on Monday. Nafe Singh Rathee and party worker Jai Kishan were killed after multiple rounds were fired on their vehicle in Bahadurgarh in the state's Jhajjar district on February 25. Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee(File photo)

Ashish and Saurabh were arrested from Goa in a joint operation by the Haryana Police's Special Task Force, the district police and the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

They were arrested from North Goa, where they were staying in a hotel, police officials in Delhi said and added that they will be brought to the national capital by afternoon.

A senior Delhi Police official said Ashish, Saurabh, Nakul and Atul were the four who opened fire on Rathee and Kishan's vehicle on February 25.

The Jhajjar Police said the search was underway to nab two more shooters. Earlier on Saturday, a senior Haryana Police officer said that four shooters allegedly involved in the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee had been identified and efforts were on to nab them. Jhajjar superintendent of Police Arpit Jain said the car used by the shooters was recovered from outside Rewari Railway Station.

“Our teams were conducting raids at various places in different states to nab them,” Jain had said.

The police said the car owner had been identified and people who used the car had been rounded up and being asked how the vehicle reached the shooters. A forensic team lifted samples from the vehicle for investigation.

About Nafe Singh Rathee's murder

Nafe Singh Rathee, the president of Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on February 25. In the attack, INLD worker Jai Kishan who was travelling with Nafe Singh Rathee in the same vehicle also died.

The incident shocked Haryana leaders with many political parties condemning it. Opposition parties had criticised the ruling BJP government, saying that the incident was the result of failure in maintaining law and order.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has accused the BJP-JJP government of failing to provide security to Nafe Singh Rathee, despite there being a threat to the deceased's life.

On Monday, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said the investigation into the killing of Rathee will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.