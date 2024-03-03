Rathee’s killing: Police announce 1 lakh reward each for info on three accused

The Jhajjar police on Saturday announced a reward of ₹1 lakh each for providing information about the three identified shooters for killing Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker Jai Kisan on February 25 in Bahadurgarh. The Jhajjar police on Saturday announced a reward of ₹ 1 lakh each for providing information about the three identified shooters for killing Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker Jai Kisan on February 25 in Bahadurgarh. (ANI File Photo)

The police announced a reward of ₹1 lakh each for giving information about Atul of Najafgarh in Delhi, Nakul Sangwan alias Deepak of Narnaul, and Ashish, a resident of Nangloi in Delhi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, the police have recovered the white i20 car used in the crime from near the Rewari railway station. Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Arpit Jain said that the car used by the assailants while committing the crime was found from a parking lot near the Rewari railway station and they are obtaining CCTV footage of the assailants.

“This car was sold by many owners, and we are investigating how this car reached the accused and the role of its current owner,” he added.

The car used in the crime has a Faridabad registration number and its owner Monu is at large, said the police. A senior police official said the owner was involved in the business of selling and purchasing vehicles. The police are conducting raids to arrest him.

According to sources, three assailants fled in a train after parking the car near the Rewari railway station.

Rewari government railway police (GRP) station in-charge Bhupender Kumar said that the accused had parked the car on February 25, and they took the parking slip.

“We have handed over the car to Jhajjar police and are cooperating with them in this entire case,” Kumar added.

The police have arrested a man identified as Dalip Singh of Balotra district in Rajasthan for threatening the family members of Rathee and asking them not to talk about Rathee’s murder before the media.

Jhajjar SP Jain said that they will take Dalip on remand and ascertain details about the incident.

“On social media platforms, he is following some gangsters, and it seems that he is facing mental health issues, and a medical test will be conducted to ascertain the same,” said a senior police official.

Six accused appear before SIT

Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said that six out of 10 identified accused had appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) on Friday and Saturday and answered various questions and notices have been served to the remaining four accused to join the probe.