CBI takes over probe into Mahant Narendra Giri's death

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the death of top seer Narendra Giri and constituted a team, news agency ANI reported on Friday. This comes after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Narendra Giri, who was found dead in his room at Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20.

Officials have said that Prayagraj Police on Thursday forwarded its report related to the incident to the government, police said. They said that all documents, including the copy of the FIR lodged in connection with the case, autopsy report and the list of collected samples etc had been forwarded to the concerned authorities.

After a recommendation for a CBI probe into an incident, the central agency asks for a progress report from the current investigation team before it takes charge of the case.

Several seers demanded a CBI probe into the death of Narendra Giri. Mahant Narendra Giri accused Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep of harassing him in his purported suicide note. Police on the basis of the suicide note added the names of Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep to the FIR lodged for abetment of suicide. Sandeep was arrested on Wednesday.

Prayagraj police on Thursday produced Sandeep Tiwari—the third accused in ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri’s death case—before chief judicial magistrate Harendra Kumar’s court. The court rejected his bail plea and sent him to 14 days ofjudicial custody.

Swami Anand Giri and Bade Hanuman Temple’s former priest and Sandeep’s father Aadya Tiwari were produced before the court on Wednesday.