Before suicide, Mahant Narendra Giri’s last thoughts were about Math, temple

PRAYAGRAJ: The purported suicide note found near Mahant Narendra Giri’s body not only indicates the mental stress he was undergoing in his final days but also his concern towards his Baghambari Gaddi Math ashram and his disciples.

Although the suicide note is still being examined by a forensic team to establish its authenticity, a copy of it went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday evening.

IG of Prayagraj Range KP Singh said that the eight-page suicide note expressed the feelings of Mahant Narendra Giri and contained his will for the Akhada and his disciples. However, he said that the suicide note would be examined by forensic and handwriting experts to establish if it was actually written by Mahant Narendra Giri himself.

The suicide note written on Mahant Narendra Giri’s letter pad also mentions the date of suicide which was September 20. At the starting of the note, Mahant Narendra Giri said that he was writing the letter of his own will, without any pressure.

The Mahant said that he was living under immense mental pressure since his disciple Anand Giri had levelled baseless and fake allegations against him.

“Whenever I am alone, I feel I should not live anymore. Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari betrayed me and tried to kill me. Anand Giri defamed me through social media platforms and other sources by making false allegations against me. I will not lie as I am going to commit suicide—I have no relations with my family and have not given money to my kin. Instead, I have used the money for development of the temple and ‘Math’. All my devotees are aware that since I took charge in 2004, I have worked for development of the Math and temple. Anand Giri’s allegations have disgraced me, the Math and the temple. I am deeply hurt and have decided to end my life for which Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep are responsible,” the letter said.

In the purported suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri admitted that he had planned to commit suicide on September 13 but changed his mind at the last moment as he could not muster enough courage.

“However, today I have received information from Haridwar that Anand Giri may release a tampered photograph in a day or two, showing me in a compromising state with a girl. I cannot give clarifications everywhere and I will surely be disgraced if any such photograph is made viral. The post on which I am is a respected one and although people will learn about the reality later, at present I will be defamed. Anand Giri says how much and to whom Mahant Narendra Giri will give clarifications. It is better to die than live with disgrace in society. Anand Giri has also released an audio to defame me earlier,” the suicide note said.

In the suicide note Narendra Giri also requested the police and administrative officials to take action against Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari so that his soul may get peace.

In his will mentioned in the suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri expressed his wish to make Balbeer Puri the Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple and Baghambari Gaddi Math. Addressing Balbeer Puri, Mahant Narendra Giri said in the note that “You will succeed me as the Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple and Baghambari Gaddi Math. Take care of the temple and Math as I have done in my lifetime and also be good towards my disciples Mithilesh Pandey, Ramkrishna Pandey, Manish Shukla, Shivek Kumar Mishra, Abhishek Kumar Mishra, Ujjawal Dwivedi, Prajjawal Dwivedi, Abhay Dwivedi, Nirbhay Dwivedi and Sumit Tiwari. All my disciples are favourites but Manish Shukla, Abhishek Mishra, Shivank Mishra are special. Moreover, Sumit Tiwari took good care of me when I was infected with Covid. I have registered the flower shop’s rent agreement in Sumit’s name while Hanurupa Emporium has been given on rent to Mithilesh Pandey while the sweet shop has been given to Manish, Shivesh and Abhishek Mishra.”

Moreover, in his suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri asked seers Ashutosh Giri, Nitesh Giri and others to cooperate with Balbeer Puri and requested Mahant Hargovind Puri to appoint him ( Balbeeer) as the Mahant of the Math and the temple. “Mahant Ravindra Puriji you have always supported me and now you should support Balbeer Puri after my death,” the note said.

Finally, in the letter Mahant Narendra Giri requested his disciples and Panch Parmeshwar to make his ‘samadhi’ near the lemon tree in the Math besides his Guruji.