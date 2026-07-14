James Franco shares alien video, faces brutal trolling: ‘Lost his mind’
James Franco shared an alleged footage showing an alien and was brutally trolled online with one page claiming the actor had ‘lost his mind’.
Actor James Franco shared alleged footage of aliens and was brutally trolled for it online. The video was posted by the 48-year-old on TikTok but went viral on other social media platforms as well.
The clip was posted on July 13. “I promised you I'd reveal something, because I found something,” Franco said at the start of the video. “It was thrust upon me, I didn't ask for this," he added.
The 127 Hours actor added that he had ‘been through a lot’. “I saw something and I thought…I can't keep this quiet,” Franco added. He further said that people called him ‘crazy’ and his account even got ‘hacked, twice.’ The actor claimed people were ‘trying to shut him down’ so he could not get the information ‘out’.
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“I'm putting my money where my mouth is,” Franco added before showing alleged footage of an alien on his laptop. The clips he shared appeared to show an alien behind a tree, peeking through a window, and their fingers were visible in one scene as well. Further footage showed an alien opening a door and yet again peeping in through a window.
Franco's post garnered widespread reaction with many brutally trolling the actor.
James Franco alien video sparks widespread reactions
One page sharing Franco's clip wrote “James Franco Drops His Alien Footage. Crystal clear alien in 4k. James Franco poker face. Either the footage is real or James Franco lost his mind.”
Another added “The clip is deeply strange, the prank probability is HIGH, and the timing screams 'project announcement incoming.' Most celebrity comebacks start with a podcast apology tour. He skipped that and went straight to ‘aliens in the backyard’.”
Yet another remarked “Either James Franco is taking the mickey or he has lost his marbles. As he says, he's been through a lot.” Some also slammed Franco for hyping up the big reveal saying they were left disappointed with that the actor ultimately showed.
"This Id*ot James Franco spent weeks building hype for an "alien reveal"....only to deliver what looks like a cheap costume. The biggest threat to UFO disclosure isn't secrecy. It's people turning the phenomenon into cheap entertainment for clicks. Every fake "alien reveal" makes the next genuine case easier to dismiss. I was once fan of this man Aagghhhhh!," one remarked.
Many online also claimed that the actor might have an alien movie in the works and the apparent big reveal was part of a promotional stunt. “Your not fooling me! It’s promotion for his new alien movie next year,” one commented.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More