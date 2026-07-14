James Franco shares alien video, faces brutal trolling: ‘Lost his mind’

Actor James Franco shared alleged footage of aliens and was brutally trolled for it online. The video was posted by the 48-year-old on TikTok but went viral on other social media platforms as well.

The clip was posted on July 13. “I promised you I'd reveal something, because I found something,” Franco said at the start of the video. “It was thrust upon me, I didn't ask for this," he added.

The 127 Hours actor added that he had ‘been through a lot’. “I saw something and I thought…I can't keep this quiet,” Franco added. He further said that people called him ‘crazy’ and his account even got ‘hacked, twice.’ The actor claimed people were ‘trying to shut him down’ so he could not get the information ‘out’.

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“I'm putting my money where my mouth is,” Franco added before showing alleged footage of an alien on his laptop. The clips he shared appeared to show an alien behind a tree, peeking through a window, and their fingers were visible in one scene as well. Further footage showed an alien opening a door and yet again peeping in through a window.