Steven Spielberg says he believes aliens have already reached Earth: ‘They are here’

For decades, Steven Spielberg has fuelled audiences’ fascination with extraterrestrial life through blockbuster films that blend wonder, suspense, and adventure. Now, the Oscar-winning filmmaker has shared a belief that mirrors the themes of many of his works, saying that he not only thinks aliens exist, but also believes they may have already visited Earth. Director Steven Spielberg is looking forward to the release of his new movie Disclosure Day. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS)

Steven Spielberg on existence of aliens Recently, Spielberg appeared in an episode of CBS Sunday Morning, and shared that he believes aliens from outer space have “absolutely” been on Earth and are still here to this day.

He joined the episode to discuss his upcoming film, Disclosure Day. Talking about the same, he said that the film is a culmination of his lifelong relationship with science fiction. During the conversation, Spielberg was also asked whether he believes aliens exist. The filmmaker said he is convinced that extra-terrestrial beings have visited Earth.

“Based on the circumstantial evidence of everything that I’ve gathered throughout my whole life and all the testimonies in Congress that I’ve heard, I absolutely think that they (aliens) have been here and they are here. And who knows, maybe they’ve always been here,” Spielberg said.

Though his films have explored the mysteries of alien life, Spielberg said he has never witnessed anything paranormal firsthand.

He added, “Isn’t that terrible? Yeah. I deserved it. I deserved a sighting. And I need a sighting. I mean, I’m an ambassador of these guys and they haven’t shown themselves to me. I don’t get that.”

In a separate interview with USA Today, Spielberg was asked how his understanding of extraterrestrials had evolved over the years.

To this, the director, “When I made Close Encounters, I needed a lot of imagination. I believed there was other life out there, although I wasn’t quite sure if it had come here. I was really curious about UFOs and UAPs. I said, ‘I’m not going to call Close Encounters science fiction – I’m going to call it science speculation’. But since the beginning of the 21st century, there’s been more and more access to the actual visual truth. We’re able to confirm our belief by showing what we shot on our devices to other people. It’s just become overwhelming to me that we’re not alone in the universe.”

More about the film Disclosure Day marks Spielberg’s return to large-scale alien science fiction. The film follows characters caught in a UFO-related conspiracy as they try to expose the truth about extraterrestrial life.

In the film, Emily Blunt plays Margaret Fairchild, a TV meteorologist and former journalist who suddenly gains abilities after an encounter with non-human life. In one scene, Margaret has a major vocal change and begins speaking a non-human language during a live weather segment. Disclosure Day is slated to release internationally on June 12. It also stars Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell.