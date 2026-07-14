Sourav Joshi’s ₹4.8 crore car collection: From Mercedes G-Wagon to Maruti Suzuki Baleno
From high-end SUVs to supercars, here's a look at Sourav Joshi's impressive car collection.
Indian vlogger Sourav Joshi recently found himself at the centre of a social media storm after claiming that E20 petrol had caused the mileage of his Mercedes SUV to plunge dramatically. The claim prompted Mercedes-Benz India to issue a public clarification stating that all its BS VI petrol vehicles are compatible with E20 fuel, after which Joshi said the problem was actually due to an "engine issue" and not the fuel.
The episode once again put the spotlight on Joshi's love for luxury automobiles. India's most-followed daily vlogger, with more than 41.3 million YouTube subscribers, regularly features his cars in videos documenting his family life, road trips, and adventures. From high-end SUVs to supercars, here's a look at Sourav Joshi's impressive car collection.
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
The Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC is a luxury SUV and the vehicle at the centre of the E20 row. In a video shared around one year ago, Joshi, 26, had revealed that the car cost him ₹83 lakh.
Mahindra Thar
A red-coloured Mahindra Thar is the second car in Sourav Joshi’s fleet. In the video, the vlogger revealed that the car has been used for several adventures and offroading — and therefore shows signs of wear and tear. The petrol variant cost Joshi ₹20 lakh.
Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon
The largest car in Sourav Joshi’s collection is also his most expensive. The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon electric cost him ₹3.2 crore. In a review posted in 2025, he called it a great driving experience and his “favourite car”.
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Despite owning a G-Wagon, Joshi calls his Fortuner one of the most reliable cars. “I prefer this car for driving in the mountains,” he revealed. He advised his followers to buy the Toyota Fortuner if they want a reliable and tough vehicle. Joshi revealed that he bought the SUV for ₹50 lakh.
Maruti-Suzuki Baleno
Finally, a Maruti-Suzuki Baleno rounds up Joshi’s fleet. He calls it his most-used car and one that is great for city driving. “I would not recommend this for highways,” Joshi said. The Baleno top model cost Joshi ₹11 lakh.
In total, the car collection cost Sourav Joshi a whopping ₹4.84 crore. He also owned a Porsche earlier.
(Also read: Mercedes-Benz India issues E20 advisory after Sourav Joshi's mileage drop claims)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More