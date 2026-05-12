CBI takes over West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath's murder case probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly taken over the probe into the murder of West Bengal chief minister Suvendhu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath. The case was earlier being investigated by the state police. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of CM Suvendu Adhikari (ANI Video Grab)

According to the procedure, the investigation agency has re-registered the state police FIR as its own case and has launched an independent probe to assess the evidence and allegations, news agency PTI has reported.

Based on its findings, the CBI will submit a report before the competent court and may either file a chargesheet against the accused or seek closure of the case.

CBI's involvement comes after the police earlier arrested two men from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the May 6 murder of Chandranath Rath. Mayanak Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained in Bihar’s Buxar, while Raj Singh was picked up by West Bengal’s special investigation team (SIT) from UP’s Ballia district.

The arrest of the three suspects was made after investigators traced a UPI transaction allegedly made by the assailants while crossing the Bally toll plaza in Howrah, HT reported earlier. A silver car allegedly used in the attack was seen crossing the toll plaza shortly before the shooting.

Who was Chandranath Rath? Chandranath Rath was a 41-year-old former Indian Air Force serviceman who was shot dead from close range inside his SUV while returning home in the Madhyamgram area of Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The incident took place just two days after the BJP swept to power in the state, ousting the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government after 15 years.

Also read: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari gives portfolios to first batch of ministers, keeps key ones with himself like Mamata

What happened on night of murder According to police officials, on the night of the murder, attackers chased Rath's vehicle for around 7 kilometres and ultimately forced his car to stop. Rath was then shot five times and died on the spot. His driver, Buddhadeb Bera was also shot and was injured.

According to the police, the attackers abandoned the silver car after the incident and escaped in a red car and a motorcycle. Police also recovered two motorcycles linked to the crime.

Also read: Suvendu aide's murder: Probe hinges on links with UP and UPI

Soon after the attack, Adhikari alleged that Rath was killed due to his close connections with BJP leaders across the country and alleged the involvement of Trinamool Congress.