Working closely with international agencies to locate fugitives: CBI Director

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is working closely with international law enforcement agencies to locate criminals and fugitives abroad and for their return to India, agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

CBI is also coordinating with international law enforcement agencies to target cyber-enabled financial crimes and take action to combat the menace of online child sexual exploitation, he added.

“A series of global networks of child sexual exploitation have been dismantled successfully in the recent past. The Interpol channels have been used to share information for parallel action across the globe in different countries”, Jaiswal said at the eighth Interpol Liaison Officers’ conference, held at CBI headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday.

“CBI as a premier investigative agency has substantial experience in investigating complex crimes with international linkages and is making efforts to secure foreign located evidence. We are working very closely with international law enforcement agencies to geo-locate criminals, fugitives and for their return to India,” the CBI director said.

Jaiswal’s remarks came at a time the CBI and Enforcement Directorate is pursuing cases abroad to secure the return of several high profile fugitives including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The event, inaugurated by union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, was attended by Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs) from states, union territories, other law enforcement agencies and senior CBI officers.

Underlining that there was global disbursal of crime, criminals, suspects, conspirators, abettors, witnesses and victims, Jaiswal said that law enforcement agencies globally cannot work in silos or in isolation, especially when criminal elements are escalating cooperation through the use of platforms such as darknet, crypto currency and encrypted communications.

He said that the challenges posed by online radicalisation, international terror networks, organised crime, transnational crimes, cyber-enabled financial crimes require very coordinated and parallel actions to take down such networks.

Speaking at the event, Bhalla said during the last two decades, rapid technological transformations have increased the complexity of police investigations and enhanced the need for international assistance in criminal matters.

Having an effective international cooperation mechanism, both through formal channels such as MLAT (mutual legal assistance treaty) and letter rogatory (LR) and informal channels such as Interpol has become very important in the present scenario, the union home secretary said.

He also underlined that challenges posed by transnational organised crime require increased operational cooperation and coordination among law enforcement agencies across the world.

Bhalla added that the Centre has given in-principle approval for joining Interpol Global Academy and the CBI Academy is expected to shortly join the Interpol Global Academy Network, making it a regional hub for providing various specialized training courses of Interpol.