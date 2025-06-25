CBSE allows Class 10 board exams twice a year: When will each phase be held?
Jun 25, 2025 07:52 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 students in winter-bound schools can choose either exam phase; sports students may opt for phase two if events clash with the board exam schedule.
Class-10 students will be able to take CBSE board exams twice in an academic session beginning from 2026 but it will be mandatory for them to appear for the first phase, officials said on Wednesday.
It will be mandatory for students to appear for the first phase while the second phase will be optional.
Students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science and languages.
Also Read | CBSE Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026 in big change for students
When will both phases be held and results announced?
- According to officials, the first phase of the exam will be held in February and will be mandatory for all students, while the second phase, scheduled for May, will be optional and meant for students who wish to improve their scores. If a student chooses to appear in both phases, only the better score between the two will be considered for the final result.
- CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj clarified that the results of the February exam will be declared in April and the results of the May session will be announced in June.
- He stated that students would be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science, and languages, an increase from the current system where improvement is permitted in only two subjects through supplementary exams held in July.
Also Read | CBSE Class 10 board exam twice a year from 2026, all students must take 1st exam
- CBSE chairman Rahul Singh explained that making the first phase mandatory was important to preserve the seriousness and credibility of the board examinations. He said that if a student fails to appear in three or more subjects during the first phase, they will not be allowed to take the second phase. Such students will be placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category and will have to wait until the next main board exam in February of the following year to reappear.
- The board has also issued guidelines for students who receive compartment results in the first exam, stating they will be allowed to take the second phase under the compartment category. However, students who pass the first phase will not be allowed to appear in additional or stand-alone subjects afterward. The board also clarified that under this new system, the second phase will act as a replacement for supplementary exams, and no separate improvement exams will be held.
Also Read | What changes for Class 10 students after CBSE’s major shift to two board exams from 2026?
- The new policy also includes provisions for specific student groups. Class 10 students from winter-bound schools will have the flexibility to choose either of the two exam phases, while students involved in sports events that clash with the board schedule may take the second phase for the affected subjects. Additionally, internal assessments will continue to be held only once during the academic year to streamline the overall evaluation process.
- The two-phase examination model was first introduced in draft form in February, when the CBSE invited feedback from schools, educators, parents, and students.
- The finalised policy is in alignment with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for reducing the high-pressure nature of board exams by allowing students multiple opportunities to demonstrate their learning.
- As per the approved guidelines, both phases will cover the full year’s syllabus, and the scheme of studies and examination structure will remain unchanged.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CBSE allows Class 10 board exams twice a year: When will each phase be held?
Get alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is declared. For this, please provide information.
SHARE
Copy