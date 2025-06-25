What changes for Class 10 students after CBSE’s major shift to two board exams from 2026?
Jun 25, 2025 06:14 PM IST
CBSE’s new Class 10 exam format offers students more flexibility and more chances to improve their scores, enhancing their overall academic performance.
Starting 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 board exams twice a year, the board announced on Wednesday. The first phase will be compulsory, while the second will be optional, giving students a chance to improve their scores. The better of the two results will be considered final. Internal assessments will continue to be conducted once per academic year.
The move represents a significant shift in the country's education framework and is intended to ease exam-related pressure, provide students with more flexibility, and improve overall learning outcomes.
What changes for class 10 students now?
- Greater flexibility and reduced pressure for students: The new CBSE exam format is designed to give students increased flexibility and more chances to better their academic performance. By allowing two exam sessions, the structure aims to lower the stress associated with one high-stakes test and provide students with an opportunity to improve.
- A student-centric approach to assessment: This shift in exam policy reflects the CBSE’s effort to make education more student-focused. By easing pressure and promoting better learning outcomes, the board is trying to move beyond traditional methods. The biannual exam format is expected to encourage steady, consistent learning throughout the year, rather than last-minute cramming. This is likely to have a positive impact on both academic achievement and students' overall mental well-being.
- First exam phase compulsory, second optional: As per the revised structure, all Class 10 students will be required to appear for the first phase of the board exams. This ensures that a basic level of assessment is completed for every student. However, the second exam session will remain optional, enabling students to attempt an improvement if they are not satisfied with their initial scores.
- Final result based on best performance: Under the new policy, students will have their best performance between the two attempts considered for final results. This system allows them to focus on improvement without the fear of being penalised, offering a fairer and more balanced evaluation process.
- Timeline of results to support preparation: The first exam phase is scheduled for February and the second for May. Results for phase one will be declared in April, and phase two in June. This timeline gives students enough time to prepare for the second phase, making the process smoother and less stressful.
- Supporting different learning paces: This reformed exam system acknowledges that students learn at different speeds. With two chances to take the exam and select the better score, learners can better pace their studies. The added flexibility is expected to significantly lower the pressure of performance, especially for those who might need more time or support.
- Internal assessment to be held once a year: As part of the broader changes, CBSE has also decided that internal assessments will only take place once in an academic session. This simplification is intended to reduce the workload for both students and teachers, while still maintaining a consistent and fair evaluation mechanism. Internal assessments continue to be a key component in determining students' final results.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / What changes for Class 10 students after CBSE’s major shift to two board exams from 2026?
Get alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is declared. For this, please provide information.
SHARE
Copy