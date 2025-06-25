What changes for Class 10 students after CBSE’s major shift to two board exams from 2026?

Starting 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 board exams twice a year, the board announced on Wednesday. The first phase will be compulsory, while the second will be optional, giving students a chance to improve their scores. The better of the two results will be considered final. Internal assessments will continue to be conducted once per academic year.

The first phase will be compulsory, while the second will be optional, giving students a chance to improve their scores. (File)(ANI)