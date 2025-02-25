CBSE approves draft on conducting two board exam a year for Class 10 from 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday approved draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year from 2026, PTI reported. The first and second editions of the board exams will also act as supplementary exams.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The officials quoted in the report said that the students will get the same exam centre for both exams. The first phase will be held in February while the second phase of exams is proposed to be conducted in May.

The draft norms will now be put in the public domain and the stakeholders can submit their feedback by March 9 following which the policy will be finalised.

Also read: CBSE to offer two science, social science levels in Class 9 from next year

As per the draft norms, the first phase of the exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will be conducted from May 5 to 20.

"Both the examinations will be conducted on full syllabus and the candidates will be allotted the same examination centres in the two editions. Exam fees will be enhanced and collected for both exams at the time of application filing," a senior board official said.

Also read: CBSE's proposed global curriculum to be made available for other international schools, details here

No supplementary exams?

The draft norms also proposed that both the editions of the CBSE Board exams will also act as supplementary exams and the board will not conduct any special examination for the same.

"The first and second editions of the board exams will also act as supplementary exams, and no special exams will be conducted in any circumstances," the official quoted in the PTI report said on the issue.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) had recommended eliminating the "high stakes" aspect of the board exams. According to the policy, all students will be allowed to take the exams on up to two occasions during any given school year.