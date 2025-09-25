Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
CBSE board exams 2026: Check class 10 and class 12 datesheets

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 10:39 pm IST

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 board exam date sheet is out months before the examination. This gives the students ample time to devise a plan to tackle one of the most important exams of their lives so far.

Under the new scheme, the first mandatory CBSE Board exam will be held in mid-February, and an optional second exam will be held in May(PTI File)
Around 45 lakh students from India and 26 other countries are expected to appear in the CBSE board examinations 2026. CBSE said that the results will be announced by July 15, 2026.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's controller of examinations, said the tentative schedule will help students plan studies effectively, enable schools to coordinate academic and administrative tasks, and allow teachers to manage personal schedules more clearly.

In June this year, CBSE announced the implementation of its policy of conducting Class 10 board exams biannually starting in 2026.

Under the new scheme, the first mandatory exam will be held in mid-February, and an optional second exam will be held in May for those aiming to improve their results in three of four subjects—science, mathematics, social science, and languages.

Class 10 board exams full schedule: Check the datesheet here

Here is the full tentative schedule of the senior secondary board exams:

Tuesday 17th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 041 - Mathematics standard

• 241 - Mathematics basic

Saturday 21st February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 101 - English (communicative)

• 184 - English (language and literature)

Monday 23rd February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 018 - French

Tuesday 24th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 003 - Urdu course-a

• 004 - Punjabi

• 005 - Bengali

• 006 - Tamil

• 009 - Marathi

• 010 - Gujarati

• 011 - Manipuri

• 089 - Telugu - Telangana

Wednesday 25th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 086 - Science

Thursday 26th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 064 - Home science

Friday 27th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

• 165 - Computer applications

• 402 - Information technology

• 417 - Artificial intelligence

Saturday 28th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 119 - Sanskrit (communicative)

• 122 - Sanskrit

• 131 - Rai

• 132 - Gurung

• 133 - Tamang

• 134 - Sherpa

• 303 - Urdu course-b

Monday 2nd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 002 - Hindi course-a

• 085 - Hindi course-b

Tuesday 3rd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 017 - Tibetan

• 020 - German

• 076 - National cadet corps

• 088 - Bhoti

• 092 - Bodo

• 093 - Tangkhul

• 094 - Japanese

• 095 - Bhutia

• 096 - Spanish

• 097 - Kashmiri

• 098 - Mizo

• 099 - Bahasa melayu

• 154 - Elements of business

• 254 - Elements of book keeping & accountcy

Thursday 5th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

• 049 - Painting

Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 008 - Sindhi

• 012 - Malayalam

• 013 - Odia

• 014 - Assamese

• 015 - Kannada

• 091 - Kokborok

Saturday 7th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 087 - Social science

Monday 9th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

• 007 - Telugu

• 016 - Arabic

• 021 - Russian

• 023 - Persian

• 024 - Nepali

• 025 - Limboo

• 026 - Lepcha

• 031 - Carnatic music (vocal)

• 032 - Carnatic music mel ins.

• 033 - Carnatic music per. ins.

•034 - Hindustani music vocal

• 035 - Hindustani music (mel ins)

• 036 - Hindustani music (per ins)

•136 - Thai

Class 12 board exams full schedule: Check datesheet here

Here is the full tentative schedule of senior school certificate examination 2026:

Tuesday 17th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

045 Biotechnology

066 Entrepreneurship

825 Shorthand (English)

826 Shorthand (Hindi)

Wednesday 18th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

048 Physical education

Thursday 19th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

046 Engineering graphics

057 Bharatnatyam - dance

058 Kuchipudi - dance

059 Odissi - dance

060 Manipuri - dance

061 Kathakali - dance

816 Horticulture

823 Cost accounting

Friday 20th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

042 Physics

Saturday 21st February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

054 Business studies

833 Business administration

Monday 23rd February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

037 Psychology

Tuesday 24th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

837 Fashion studies

Wednesday 25th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

804 Automotive

817 Typography & computer application

Thursday 26th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

029 Geography

Friday 27th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm) 049

Painting

050 Graphics

051 Sculpture

052 Applied art (commercial art)

Saturday 28th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

043 Chemistry

Monday 2nd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

003 Urdu elective

022 Sanskrit elective

031 Carnatic music vocal

032 Carnatic music mel ins

033 Carnatic music per ins mridangam

056 Kathak - dance

303 Urdu core

810 Front office operations

811 Insurance

818 Geospatial technology

819 Electrical technology

Tuesday 3rd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

074 Legal studies

Thursday 5th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

835 Mass media studies

848 Design thinking and innovation

Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

035 Hindustani Music Mel Ins

036 Hindustani Music per ins

Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

813 Health care

Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

830 Design

Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

847 Electronics & hardware

Saturday 7th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

841 Yoga

Monday 9th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

041 Mathematics

241 Applied mathematics

Tuesday 10th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

809 Food production

824 Office procedures & practices

836 Library & information science

Tuesday 10th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

842 Early childhood care & education

Wednesday 11th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

034 Hindustani music vocal

Thursday 12th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

001 English elective

301 English core

Friday 13th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

806 Tourism

827 Air-conditioning & refrigeration

Saturday 14th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

064 Home science

Monday 16th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

002 Hindi elective

302 Hindi core

Tuesday 17th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

104 Punjabi

105 Bengali

106 Tamil

107 Telugu

108 Sindhi

109 Marathi

110 Gujarati

111 Manipuri

112 Malayalam

113 Odia

114 Assamese

115 Kannada

116 Arabic

117 Tibetan

120 German

121 Russian

123 Persian

124 Nepali

125 Limboo

126 Lepcha

189 Telugu Telangana

192 Bodo

193 Tangkhul

194 Japanese

195 Bhutia

196 Spanish

197 Kashmiri

198 Mizo

Wednesday 18th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

030 Economics

Thursday 19th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

845 Physical activity trainer

Friday 20th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

812 Marketing

Monday 23rd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

028 Political science

Tuesday 24th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

807 Beauty & wellness

Tuesday 24th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

843 Artificial intelligence

Wednesday 25th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

065 Informatics practices

083 Computer science

802 Information technology

Thursday 26th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

044 Biology

Saturday 28th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

055 Accountancy

Monday 30th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

027 History

Wednesday 1st April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

805 Financial market management

808 Agriculture

828 Medical diagnostics

831 Salesmanship

Thursday 2nd April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

076 National cadet corps (NCC)

834 Food nutrition & dietetics

Saturday 4th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

039 Sociology

Monday 6th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

073 Knowledge tradition & practices of India

188 Bhoti

191 Kokborok

814 Banking

820 Electronics technology

Tuesday 7th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

803 Web application

Wednesday 8th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

118 French

801 Retail

822 Taxation

829 Textile design

Thursday 9th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)

322 Sanskrit core

Thursday 9th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)

821 Multi-media

844 Data science

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
