CBSE class 12 compartment result 2025 declared: Step-by-step guide to check score at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 compartment exam results for 2025 on August 1. Students who appeared for the exams can view their scores at cbseresults.nic.in. The compartment exams were held on 15 July 2025 in India and 26 other countries.(PTI)

This year, 1,43,581 students registered for the Class 12 compartment exams, and 1,38,666 appeared. Out of these, 53,201 students passed. The overall pass percentage stands at 38.36%.

From foreign schools, 918 students appeared and 486 passed, making the pass rate 52.94%. As usual, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage for girls was 41.35%, while boys recorded 36.79%.

In the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category, 278 students registered and 273 appeared. Of them, 137 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 50.18%.

The CBSE Class 12 marksheet will show the student’s name, subject-wise marks in theory and practicals, total score, and whether the student passed or failed.

The compartment exams were held on July 15, 2025 in India and 26 other countries. Results were released in under two weeks. Earlier this year, CBSE declared the regular Class 10 and 12 board results on May 13. For Class 12, 17,04,367 students had registered, 16,92,794 appeared, and 14,96,307 passed.

Also Read: CBSE conducts surprise inspection at 15 schools to check dummy enrolments

How to check the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025:

Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Click on “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2025 – Compartment”

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

Click on ‘Submit’

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future use

If a student spots any error in their result, they can request re-evaluation or marks verification through the official website. Any updates will be shared via their login account.

Students should keep checking the official website for updates on result announcements, re-evaluation schedules, and marksheet distribution.