CBSE elaborates guidelines for children with special needs, details inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official notice to all the Heads and Managers of the schools affiliated with the Board, issued a set of guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CwSN). In case the school conducts classes/Practical for CwSN on any floor other than the ground floor, the school shall make provisions for a lift or ramp to access those floors. (HT PHOTO)(Representative Image)

The Board released the guidelines and advised all CBSE affiliated schools and the schools seeking affiliation with the Board to comply with the revised guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CwSN).

“The Board has been receiving written requests from schools and discussion points in various forums of the Board's stakeholders to optimize the guidelines on the provisions for CwSN students studying in the schools,” mentioned the official notice.

The revised guidelines specify about the ramp, signage, lifts and toilets for Children with Special Needs (CwSN).

As per the revised guidelines, a proper ramp should mandatorily be constructed on the ground floor of the school for barrier-free access and separate CwSN-compliant toilets for boys and girls with adequate space for movement of the Wheel Chair / Walker should be maintained on the ground floor or on any other floors on which the School is conducting the classes/practicals for CwSN candidates.

In case the school conducts classes/Practical for CwSN on any floor other than the ground floor, the school shall make provisions for a lift or ramp to access those floors. For children with visual impairments, pictogram (male pictogram in triangle and female pictogram in circle) marked on plates along with Braille & raised alphabets to be mounted on the wall next to the door near the latch side, mentioned the official notice.

Schools also need to make sure that all toilet facilities should incorporate fire alarms with audio and visual systems as part of the guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) and a proper ramp should be mandatorily constructed to access the ground floor of the school’s building, informed CBSE.

