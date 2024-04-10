 CBSE to launch pilot of NCrF in classes 6,9, 11; invites schools to participate | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
CBSE to launch pilot of NCrF in classes 6,9, 11; invites schools to participate

ByFareeha Iftikhar
Apr 10, 2024 12:49 PM IST

The government had last year launched the NCrF as part of the implementation of the NEP 2020 in order to ensure a seamless integration of school, higher and vocational education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch a pilot of the National Credit Framework (NCrF) for classes 6, 9 and 11 from the current academic year, and invited its affiliated schools to participate in the same, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior CBSE official said that the guidelines shared are for the pilot purpose only. (Representative file photo)
The government had last year launched the NCrF as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in order to ensure a seamless integration of school, higher and vocational education, and allowing students to accumulate their credits from pre-primary level to PhD level.

Subsequently, the CBSE had also developed its draft guidelines to implement the framework.

In a letter addressed to the principals of all CBSE affiliated schools, the board on Tuesday said, “The CBSE developed and circulated draft NCrF implementation guidelines, discussed them in multiple workshops, and received approval from the Ministry of Education. To further test, refine, and assess their effectiveness in real-world contexts, a pilot implementation of these guidelines has been planned in schools affiliated to CBSE in classes VI, IX and XI, w.e.f. session 2024-2025.”

Also Read: CBSE releases class 10 and 12 syllabus for next academic year

“Principals of interested schools for this pilot programme are requested to share their contact details through the link (https://forms.gle/5AB2iuxa1k62r2E3A),” the board added.

According to the draft guideline shared by the board with the principals, the total notional learning hours for assignment of credits across school education, higher education and vocational education or skilling have been agreed to be 1200 hours per year for which the students/ learners shall be awarded 40 credits. It means, 30 notional learning hours will be counted as one Credit.

“The students may take additional courses/ programs/subjects/projects beyond 40 credits to get additional credits for the same,” the guidelines stated.

The students can earn credits from classroom teaching learning, laboratory work, projects, sports, performing arts, NCC, social work, vocational education and experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired, among others.

“This would close the gap in achievement of learning outcomes by shifting the classroom education to competency and learning outcome-based education and learning. The assessment is thus mandatory for earning credits for all types of learning,” the board said.

According to the pilot implementation guidelines shared by the CBSE, the credits earned by students will be reflected in the marksheets or grade cards for final examinations, along with marks and grades.

“The credits earned shall be deposited in the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) of a student which will be linked with the APAAR Id and DigiLocker of the student, in future,” the board said.

The government has launched Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR), an Aadhaar-verified ID, under its one nation one student ID initiative.

HT had in January reported that the initiative, which already exists in higher education, will now be extended to schools as well.

For class 6, minimum attendance of 75% will be made mandatory for students.

Presently, it is mandatory for senior classes, including classes 10 and 12, under the CBSE examination by-laws.

For class 9, a student has to pass in five subjects (2 languages + 3 main subjects) to be declared ‘PASS’ and eligible for earning the credits. And for class 11, according to the existing scheme of studies of the board, a student has to pass in five subjects (1 language (core) + 4 main Subjects) to be declared ‘PASS’ and eligible for earning the credits.

Meanwhile, students opting for six to seven subjects in classes 9 and 11 are eligible for earning 47 and 54 credits, respectively.

A senior CBSE official said that the guidelines shared are for the pilot purpose only.

“The board may make some changes on the basis of its experience and feedback from the pilot,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the CBSE will organise awareness sessions, mentorship programs, and provide guidance to schools participating in the pilot program to ensure the successful trial of the implementation guidelines for the NCrF, the official added.

Get Current Updates on India News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a Special Correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

News / India News / CBSE to launch pilot of NCrF in classes 6,9, 11; invites schools to participate
© 2024 HindustanTimes
