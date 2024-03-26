CBSE releases class 10 and 12 syllabus for next academic year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board’s class 10 board exams are over and Class 12 board exams will conclude on April 2, 2024. However, before the results of these exams are announced, the CBSE has announced the Class 10, and 12th syllabus for the next academic session commencing from April 1, 2024. As per the information given by the CBSE board, 5 subjects will be mandatory for Class 10 students. Along with this, 2 optional subjects will also be given. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The CBSE Board has classified the syllabus for the upcoming academic year into Secondary Course and Senior Secondary Course. Secondary courses are for Classes 9 and 10. Meanwhile, the Board has decided to change the syllabus for Classes 3 and 6 as well, and accordingly, new books will be launched soon.

While for Class 12 students, 7 subjects have been made compulsory, including The Humanities, Mathematics, Languages, Science, General Studies, Skilled Subjects and Health and Physical Education.

“I will now be going to Class 10 and our school is starting back from April 1. I’m excited for the board examination year and hope that the syllabus will be easy this time,” said Jyotika Kishani a class 10 CBSE student.