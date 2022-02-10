CBSE Term-2 board exams from April 26, datesheet soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday will conduct the Term-2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in the offline mode from April 26, the board said in a notification.

The Term-1 board exams were conducted last year and the results are yet to be declared.

In the notification, CBSE Examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres. Sample papers have already been uploaded by the board on its website. A detailed date sheet will soon be released by the board on the official website – cbse.gov.in, Bhardwaj said.

Most schools said the declaration of the exam date would allow students to prepare with a renewed focus and might motivate children to return to school for offline classes.

Sudha Acharya, the chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC) that has over 120 Delhi schools as members, and principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka, said that the school was aware that the exams could be conducted sometime in April end. Acharya said that the CBSE had already rationlised 30% of the syllabus in light of the pandemic like last year, and students had sufficient time to prepare for the exams.

“We were aware that the Term 2 exam might commence from the last week of April. At present, we have started with the revision of 2nd term syllabus and are conducting a chapter-wise mock test as per the sample papers provided by CBSE. Simultaneously, we are completing practicals and internal assessments for Term 2,” said Acharya. The school has scheduled pre-board exams for the first week of March. “The exams will allow students to self-assess their readiness. Then, we will again conduct support classes and doubt clearing classes,” said Acharya.

AK Jha, principal of the Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rohini, said the closure of schools on account of the pandemic since the past two years has created a learning gap, and schools will focus on overcoming the issues being faced by the students. “Students will get some more time for preparation. Teachers will also get some time to fill the gap, since schools have been shut for more than 530 days, which left a big learning gap,” Jha said.

Tanya Joshi, principal of the Indian School, said the preparation time was more than enough provided students started coming to school for in-person classes. “Hybrid mode of learning needs to stop now so that schooling can continue as before,” said Joshi.