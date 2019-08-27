e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

CCD founder autopsy supports ‘suicide theory’: Cops

According to police officials, water was found in Siddhartha's lungs and his death was due to drowning. "We have received the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report. It corroborates the suicide theory," the commissioner told PTI.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Siddhartha had gone missing from the Netravati river bridge near Ullal in Mangaluru on July 29 evening and two days later, his body was found floating in the river.
Siddhartha had gone missing from the Netravati river bridge near Ullal in Mangaluru on July 29 evening and two days later, his body was found floating in the river.(HT image)
         

The forensic report on the death of Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha corroborates the suicide theory, Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha said on Monday.

According to police officials, water was found in Siddhartha’s lungs and his death was due to drowning. “We have received the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report. It corroborates the suicide theory,” the commissioner told PTI.

Siddhartha had gone missing from the Netravati river bridge near Ullal in Mangaluru on July 29 evening and two days later, his body was found floating in the river. He had left home on July 29 telling his family members that he was heading towards Sakaleshpura, where he had his coffee estate.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 01:58 IST

