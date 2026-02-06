Shocking CCTV captures AAP leader shooting, attackers fire 8-10 shots, flee on scooter

Lucky Oberoi, a Jalandhar-based AAP leader, was shot dead on Friday morning by two motorcycle-borne assailants in a brazen attack captured on CCTV camera. The footage reveals how the attackers approached Oberoi’s car, fired multiple shots at close range, and fled the scene within seconds. CCTV shows assailants fleeing the scene after shooting AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar (Sourced)

The 38-year-old leader was returning from the Model Town gurdwara around 7:30 am when the attack took place in Jalandhar district. According to police, Oberoi had just sat in his Mahindra Thar after paying obeisance when the incident occurred.

CCTV shows chilling shooting The CCTV footage captures a chilling sequence of events as a man in a black hoodie can be seen approaching Oberoi’s vehicle carrying a firearm. He fires multiple shots from almost point-blank range, shattering windows of the car. Several bystanders can be seen in a state of shock. The attacker remains composed as the shots ring out.

Moments later, the footage shows him signaling to an accomplice waiting nearby. The accomplice, riding a white scooty, quickly maneuvers the vehicle toward a nearby turn. Within seconds, both attackers vanish from view, leaving the scene in chaos as onlookers reel from the audacity and speed of the attack.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, who arrived on a Honda Activa, were well aware of Oberoi’s daily routine of visiting the gurdwara,” Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said. She added that the attackers fired 8–10 rounds, shattering the windows of Oberoi’s SUV and another vehicle parked nearby.

Motive appears personal, no extortion angle Randhawa indicated that old enmity appears to be the primary motive behind the killing. “There is no extortion angle so far,” she said.

Jalandhar CP Randhawa said Oberoi was rushed to a local hospital in an unconscious state but succumbed to his injuries.

The police have launched a citywide search, sealing the area with nearly 15 checkpoints and dispatching forensic teams to gather evidence. “We received information around 8 am, following which teams of senior officials and forensic experts were rushed to the spot to gather key evidence,” Randhawa said.

Opposition criticizes law-and-order situation

The murder has drawn criticism from opposition parties. BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill posted on X: “The AAP government has turned Punjab into a playground for criminals and gangsters. Rule of law has been replaced by the rule of the gun.”