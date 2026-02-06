Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in his car in Jalandhar

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar on Friday morning. The incident took place at 7:50 am, when the politician was coming out of the Model Town gurdwara in the city after offering prayers, HT has learnt. AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot at after he was coming out of a gurdwara in Jalandhar. (HT Photo)

Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants turned up at the site and fired 8-10 shots from two highly sophisticated weapons. Visuals from after the incident showed shards of broken glass inside a black Thar SUV.

The AAP leader was rushed to the hospital following the incident but Jalandhar Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa later said that Oberoi succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

Shortly after reports of Oberoi's death surfaced on Friday, the BJP also reacted, hitting out at the AAP-led Punjab government for the condition of law and order in the state. “Once again law and order in complete collapse in Punjab…AAP is Paap for Punjab,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said in an X post.

Further investigation into Oberoi's killing is underway.

The latest incident comes weeks after another AAP leader, Jarmal Singh, was shot dead in Amritsar on January 4. According to police, Singh was attending a wedding in Amritsar on Sunday when two unidentified assailants shot him at point-blank range.

He was a resident of the Valthoa village and also its sarpanch. Following his death, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had issued strict instructions to the police for the identification and arrest of the culprits.