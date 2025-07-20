CCTV fortresses, luxurious building: Kusum, ‘drug queen’ of Delhi's Sultanpuri, exposed

Delhi Police on Sunday said it has attached assets worth approximately ₹5 crores belonging to notorious drug dealer Kusum, a resident of Sultanpuri, adding that the assets were allegedly purchased using proceeds from illegal drug trafficking. Kusum is referred to by officials as the "drug queen" of Sultanpuri.(Pixabay/Representative)

The seized assets include eight properties, including a luxurious building constructed by connecting multiple houses, news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

"Kusum is currently absconding after a raid was conducted at her residence in March. During the raid, her son Amit was arrested, and a significant quantity of heroin, smack, tramadol tablets, cash, and an SUV were seized," the report quoted DCP Outer Sachin Sharma.

Kusum is referred to by officials as the "drug queen" of Sultanpuri, according to an NDTV report.

How did police bust Kusum's syndicate

DCP Sachin Sharma said that on March 10, information was received that a a Sultanpuri resident named Amit, aged approximately 25-27, along with his mother Kusum, had set up an organised drug operation in the nearby areas, including Mangolpuri.

Amit is the son of Kusum, police said.

"They had installed numerous CCTV cameras around their house and at the adjoining narrow alley, and placed iron gates on both sides of the alley," the DCP said.

An informant gave a tip off that Amit would be travelling around 4:30-5:30 pm in his black car from Mangolpuri Flyover to his house in Sultanpuri. The informant suggested that a raid could catch Amit with smack/heroin, and Kusum could be arrested at their house with the same contraband," Sachin Sharma added.

Working upon the secret information, a raid was conducted, resulting in the recovery of 11*50 knots of heroin and 47.09 grams of tramadol on the instance of Amit from the first floor of his house in Sultanpuri. Accordingly, a case was registered.

During his police remand, Amit disclosed that he, with the help of his mother Kusum, his sisters, and other members, runs a drug syndicate. All were found absconding and deliberately evading arrest.

During the course of investigation, eight case properties seized were found in the accused Kusum's name along with one bike, two mobiles, one iPad, cash ₹13,24,788, 80 gm gold, 319 gm silver, and a Scorpio car, police said.

The police investigation further found that Kusum's daughters had deposited nearly 70 to 80 lakhs in their bank accounts over the past 1.5 years through small transactions of ₹2,000-5,000. The source of this income could not be explained by Amit.

A total of eight properties have been attached, including seven in Sultanpuri and one in Rohini Sector 24, police said, adding that the properties include a luxurious building constructed by connecting four separate houses.

The police have written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to demolish the illegal construction.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to apprehend Kusum, who is currently absconding. Delhi Police is likely to register a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against her.

Police said a chargesheet has been filed against Amit, however, Kusum's daughters, namely Deepa (30) and Anuradha alias Chiku (23), got anticipatory bail, but the same was cancelled by the Delhi high court.

The investigation has revealed substantial deposits amounting to several crores of rupees during the period 2023 to 2025 in the four bank accounts, all frozen. The family has no lawful business activity that could explain such significant inflows.

Kusum is a habitual offender of the NDPS Act, 1985, and has been involved in the past 12 illicit drug trafficking cases since 2003, according to the ANI report.