Who is Lady Don Ziqra, prime suspect in the Seelampur murder case?

Lady Don Ziqra and her brother have been identified as suspects in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur area earlier this week. Lady Don Ziqra allegedly killed a teen boy in Seelampur after he refused to give her information about a person who beat her brother.(Hindustaan)

Police officials told news agency PTI, that the murder was orchestrated by a woman referred to as "Lady Don", aka Ziqra, who wanted to avenge her brother's stabbing.

"She wanted to take revenge for her brother's stabbing and had formed her own gang. She also recently went to jail in a case," the police officials said.

The brutal murder of the young boy has sparked protests in Seelampur, with people holding up signs saying, “Modiji madad karo, Yogi model chahiye (Modi help us, we want the Yogi model).”

Who is Lady Don Ziqra?

Ziqra was also a resident of Seelampur. She had been in jail under the Arms Act but had been freed 15 days before the murder. She is apparently notorious for carrying a gun with her at all times.

She also worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, Zoya. She was reportedly living with Zoya before the gangster's wife was jailed in a case related to drugs. It is believed that Ziqra was trying to form her own gang after Zoya's arrest.

After Ziqra left jail, she was allegedly looking for a man named “Lala” who had beaten her brother. She had asked the victim, Kunal, about Lala and when he did not help her, she allegedly killed him, as per a report by Hindustaan.

Kunal's family members claimed that sometime back, a few members from Kunal's community allegedly attacked Zikra's cousin brother, Sahil, prompting police to register an attempt to murder case.

The police also suspect that Ziqra's brother Sahil may have been involved in the incident, as he was the one who attacked by a member of Kunal's community.

Zikra has been detained currently though she has not been formally arrested yet, police told PTI.

Seelampur murder case

A 17-year-old boy, who the police identified as Kunal, went out to buy food on Thursday, when he was stabbed in the J block of Seelampur. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead when he reached.

The police have stated that security has been beefed up in the area, especially after protests erupted, demanding justice for the boy.

A case has been registered at Seelampur police station and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and nab the accused, the police said.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta stated on Friday, “I have spoken to the Police commissioner on the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked by knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

She added, “The police are after the accused, and they will be caught soon. FIR has been registered, and the police are on the job. Justice will be served.”

However, Kunal's mother has accused the police of being complicit and allowing the perpetrators to flee. She also claimed that the doctor who had treated her son had also been harassed.

“My son had a fight a few days ago. There was some incident, and my son was just standing there and watching as he got beaten up; they gave him threats. We had taken him to the hospital; we had not eaten anything for two days. When my kid came back, he had asked for a samosa and milk and had gone out to get the food. He went out around 7 o'clock, and by 7:15, we got the news that our son had been stabbed.”