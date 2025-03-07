Minor boy kidnapped by 4 teenage friends for ransom, killed

A teenager was kidnapped for a ransom of ₹10 lakh and later murdered by his four teenage friends in Makanpur village here. The accused, detained on Thursday, confessed to the crime. They told the police that they planned the kidnapping after watching videos on a social media site. However, after the victim’s family approached the police, the accused murdered the boy and dumped his body in a well. The accused are all aged 14 years. (Pic for representation)

The body of 13-year-old boy was recovered from a well near the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Thursday. He was last seen Wednesday evening, according to Amarnath Yadav, ACP Bilhaur.

“When the boy did not return home until late at night, his father, a property dealer, searched for him and reached out to his friends for information,” said Yadav.

During the search, the victim’s brother received a text message from the victim’s phone which stated that he had been kidnapped, and also a ransom of ₹10 lakh in cash was demanded by the accused for his safe return.

The family immediately informed the police, who examined CCTV footage and identified the victim with his four friends. The police identified the friends and traced their location. While one of the accused managed to escape, the other three were detained. During the investigation, the police recovered the victim’s mobile phone from one of the accused.

The three accused confessed that upon learning that the family had approached the police, they realised they would not receive the ransom. They allegedly overpowered the victim boy, bludgeoned him to death with bricks, and dumped his body in the well.

ACP Yadav stated that an FIR for kidnapping for ransom and murder has been registered, and further investigations were ongoing.