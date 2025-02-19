Kolkata shocker: 3 of family found dead with slit wrists, 3 others injured in accident

The dead bodies of three women of the same family, with their wrists slit, were found inside their home in West Bengal's Kolkata and three other members were injured in an accident on Wednesday, police said. Heavy deployment of police personnel was seen outside the family's home under Tangra police station. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The bodies were found in separate room on the third floor of the four-storey house in Tangra, a news agency PTI report cited police official as saying, adding that they bore wrist injuries.

The bodies were discovered after one of the deceased's husband informed the police about the deaths of the women. He was among the three members who were injured in the car accident.

The accident took place when the injured's car collided with a metro pillar near Abhishikta crossing on EM Bypass, he added.

Police were investigating whether the family planned to die together by suicide. The suspicion arose after preliminary probe found that the three women had consumed some pills mixed with their food before slitting their wrists, the report mentioned.

Following this, the other three family members went out in their car and then rammed into a pillar near the Kavi Sukanta metro station, which is located around 6 kilometer from their house. This incident occurred at around 4 am, the police official noted.

The three injured family members were identified as Prasun Dey, Pralay Dey, and another teenage boy.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma told reporters that the three deceased women also included one minor. He said that at present it is tough to determine whether this is a case of murder or suicide.

"Two of the men are in ICU...there are no apparent injuries on the minor girl, so it is tough to say what causer her death," he added.

Additionally, the police are also probing the lead up to the three men's accident, examining CCTV footage of the incident spot. Eyewitnesses reportedly claimed that the car did not collide with any other vehicle and directly ran into the pillar.

The local KMC councillor said that the Dey family was involved in tannery business and had been living in the locality for decades.

The exact cause of death of three women, however, will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination, the police officer noted. While the three injured persons will be questioned in connection with the case once their condition improves, he added.

Heavy presence of police officials was seen outside the family's residence under the Tangra police station.

(with inputs from agencies)