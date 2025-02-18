Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Pappa killed mumma’: 4-year-old girl ‘draws’ alleged murder of mother

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2025 03:25 PM IST

The incident, which took place in Jhansi's Kotwali area, came to light when the woman's in-laws informed her family that she had died by suicide.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this week from a suspected suicide. However, her four-year-old daughter illustrated through her drawing that her father allegedly killed her mother, reported India Today.

The police have initiated an investigation and sent the woman's body for autopsy. (File)
The police have initiated an investigation and sent the woman's body for autopsy. (File)

The woman's family accused her husband and in-laws of murder after years of harassment, police said.

The incident, which occurred at Panchavati Shiv Parivar Colony in the Kotwali area, came to light when the woman's in-laws told her family she had died by suicide. However, a drawing and statements from her daughter indicated she was murdered by her husband and her body was hanged to make it appear as a suicide.

"Papa assaulted and killed mummy. He then said 'Die if you want to'. He hanged her body and hit her head with a stone. Later, he brought down the body and dumped it inside a sack," the woman's daughter, who later lit the pyre, told reporters while showing a drawing of the alleged assault, according to India Today.

The child claimed her father had previously threatened to kill her mother. "I had told him once that if you touch my mother, I will break your hand. He used to beat her, saying she should die and that I should meet the same fate as her," she said.

The police have initiated an investigation and sent the woman's body for autopsy. The husband was arrested after a manhunt, and a search is underway for the other accused.

‘Troubled marriage since 2019’

The woman's father, Sanjeev Tripathi from Tikamgarh district, said his daughter and Sandeep married in 2019, but their relationship has been troubled since then. He explained that he had given 20 lakh in cash as dowry on the wedding day, but soon after, Sandeep and his family began making further demands, including a car.

"I told them it was beyond my means to buy them a car. He and his family then started assaulting my daughter. I even approached the police, and we had reached a compromise," he said.

The couple had a daughter, but issues continued to arise, with the woman's in-laws mocking her for not having a son. "When she gave birth to a daughter, they taunted her for not having a son. After her delivery, they left her at the hospital, but I paid the bills and brought her home," he added.

The woman's daughter also gave a statement and drew a picture of the events she had witnessed. "Papa hit mumma, then papa hanged her. He hit her on the head with a stone and then put her in a sack and threw her away," she said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On