Four found dead in Mysuru, police suspect murder-suicide

A family of four members were found dead at an apartment in Mysuru city of Karnataka on Monday, with the police suspecting that a 45-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, wife and son before claiming his own life. The incident took place in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar locality in the city, where the family lived in two apartments in the same residential complex. (Representative Image)

The incident took place in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar locality in the city, where the family lived in two apartments in the same residential complex. The deceased have been identified as the 45-year-old man, his mother (63), wife (43) and son (15), police said.

According to the police, in a death note recovered from the spot, it was stated that no one should be held responsible for the deaths and requested authorities to not trouble any of their family members for it. The note claimed the man was under financial distress since the family had recently purchased two apartments and he did not have the money to repay the loan, police said.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said that preliminary probe suggest that the man may have killed his family members by feeding them with poison before allegedly dying by suicide. “The exact cause of the death is being ascertained and the police are awaiting autopsy and forensic science laboratory reports,” the officer said.

Talking to reports later in the day, Mysuru police commissioner Seema Latkar said the man, his wife, and their son lived in one apartment, while his mother stayed in another. A mechanical engineer, the man, who hailed from Gorur in Hassan, had earlier worked in Dubai before settling in Mysuru in 2019. He was working as a labourer contractor in Mysuru, assisting workers in finding jobs in Saudi Arabia through an online process, Latkar said.

“Yesterday (Sunday) the family had gone to a temple in Gorur and had dinner at his wife’s parents’ house at Kuvempunagar in Mysuru,” she said.

After returning to their apartment, the man reportedly called his brother in the US around 4am on Monday, informing him of his intent to end his life. His brother alerted the man’s in-laws to check on them and when they visited the apartment, the incident came to light. They informed the police, following which a case was registered at the Vidyaranyapuram police station.

“The nature of death of all the four are still under investigation,” the commissioner said.