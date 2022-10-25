CDS General Anil Chauhan celebrates Diwali with soldiers at LoC in Rajouri

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on his maiden visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector on Monday emphasised upon the army commanders and soldiers to remain in a state of operational preparedness of the highest order.

Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, General Chauhan visited forward posts in Rajouri sector and celebrated Diwali with soldiers posted on the frontlines, said officials.

“The CDS also laid a wreath at Naman Sthal, the war memorial of Naushera sector and paid his respects to the bravehearts, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation,” said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

Gen Anil Chauhan was briefed by field commanders on the current operational situation and security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC).

He also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region.

The CDS, while addressing the troops, exhorted them to inculcate professionalism and carry forward the rich tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army, said Col Anand.

He also emphasised the need for operational preparedness of the highest order.

The visit by the CDS on the occasion of Diwali acted as a great morale booster for troops deployed on the frontlines in challenging conditions, said the spokesperson.