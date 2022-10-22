Home / Cities / Pune News / CDS, three service chiefs visit NDA

CDS, three service chiefs visit NDA

pune news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 02:12 AM IST

Pune: General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) accompanied by General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff; Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff paid homage at the Hut of Remembrance at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune on Friday to honour the alumni of the institute

CDS, three service chiefs visit NDA in Pune. (HT)
CDS, three service chiefs visit NDA in Pune. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) accompanied by General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff; Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff paid homage at the Hut of Remembrance at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune on Friday to honour the alumni of the institute.

The service chiefs are course mates and alumni of NDA. The CDS reviewed training at NDA, where he began his journey as a cadet in 1977.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out