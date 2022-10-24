CDS, IAF chief celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Pakistan, China borders

New Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Air chief marshal VR Chaudhari were among the brass of the defence forces who celebrated Diwali on Monday with troops along the forward stretches of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival with soldiers in Kargil.

CDS Chauhan visited the Rajouri sector on the Line of Control and interacted with troops there. "Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Rajouri sector and interacted with troops deployed there on LoC, a defence official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In honour of the courageous souls who gave their lives in defence of the country, Chauhan also laid a wreath at Naman Sthal in Nowshera sector

Chief marshal Chaudhari also spent the day with Indian Air Force and Indian Army troops on the LoC. "Celebrated Deepawali this year with the IAF and Indian Army troops deployed at forward areas along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir. He distributed sweets and conveyed his greetings to the deployed personnel," an IAF official said.

Meanwhile, Modi distributed sweets among army soldiers, and also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and paid tribute to the personnel who lost their lives here in 1999.

Modi also joined the soldiers in singing 'Vande Mataram'. In a video, the prime minister could be seen singing and clapping along with the soldiers as they sang Vande Mataram.

