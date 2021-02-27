IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ceasefire to have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations: Lt Gen
Army sources said the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector, which was an attempt to push in terrorists into India under covering fire.(Hindustan Times/representative image)
Army sources said the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector, which was an attempt to push in terrorists into India under covering fire.(Hindustan Times/representative image)
india news

Ceasefire to have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations: Lt Gen

Without naming China and Pakistan, he said Indian Army has maintained its domination on its borders with the neighbouring countries and helped in maintaining peace in the hinterland.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:11 PM IST

The Army's northern commander Lt Gen YK Joshi on Saturday said the agreement between India and Pakistan to strictly adhere to the ceasefire pact along the Line of Control (LoC) would have no bearing on the counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the northern command, which looks after the security of the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, remained on the highest alert and made possible what was believed impossible by the bravery, grit and determination of its personnel in the face of challenging situations along the border.

"Recently, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have announced an agreement to uphold ceasefire along the LoC from February 24 and 25 midnight. I want to assure that this ceasefire will have no bearing on the counter-terrorist operations and we will maintain our alertness," Lt Gen Joshi said at the northern command investiture ceremony here.

During the ceremony, the Army commander presented two Bar to Sena medals (gallantry) and 50 Sena medals (gallantry) to the brave soldiers.

He also presented three Sena medals (distinguished) and six Vishisht Seva medals for selfless service to the nation.

Lt Gen Joshi also awarded unit appreciation to 26 units for their overall outstanding performance in the command theatre.

"The northern command has always stood like a shield against the attempts by our neighbouring countries to spread disturbance and it will continue to remain so in the future. Whenever anyone raises an evil eye on our country, Indian Army has replied strongly," Lt Gen Joshi said.

Without naming China and Pakistan, he said Indian Army has maintained its domination on its borders with the neighbouring countries and helped in maintaining peace in the hinterland.

Referring to the eastern Ladakh standoff with the Chinese army, he said Indian Army stood up to the challenge on the snow-capped mountains of the Line of Actual Control during the challenging situation in 2020 and maintained the highest alert.

"Our action is a glaring example of our training, bravery and pledge (to safeguard the borders) and it will be written in history with golden words. The northern command made possible what seemed impossible. The success of the operation (in Ladakh) is the glaring example of the bravery of Indian Army,” he said.

He said 2020 was historic in many ways for the Army which demonstrated its mettle in eastern Ladakh by its "grit, determination, self-confidence, bravery and steadfastness".

He said there has been a tremendous improvement in the basic deployment and preparedness and the efforts in this direction will continue. “The measures we have put in to strengthen our defences, the same efforts were made to maintain peace,” he said.

In Kashmir, he said, the overall security situation saw a great improvement in the previous year as there has been a considerable reduction in terrorist-initiated incidents, stone-pelting activities and protests as a result of tireless efforts of the security forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Army also played a key role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Under 'Seva Paramo Dharma', Army doctors, nursing staff, ambulance and medical corps staff without caring for their lives worked round-the-clock and are continuously doing so," he said.

He congratulated those who were decorated for their bravery and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice on the borders, including at Galwan Valley, and in the battle against internal security challenges.

Lt Col Joshi urged all ranks, ex-servicemen, civilians and their families to rededicate themselves to the cause of the nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india pakistan ceasefire counter-terror operations
Close
Activist Saket Gokhale had sought consent, a condition precedent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings, of the top-most law officer to initiate the case against the former CJI who had reportedly said at an event that the judiciary is "ramshackled" and it is quite unlikely for a person to get a timely verdict.(PTI)
Activist Saket Gokhale had sought consent, a condition precedent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings, of the top-most law officer to initiate the case against the former CJI who had reportedly said at an event that the judiciary is "ramshackled" and it is quite unlikely for a person to get a timely verdict.(PTI)
india news

Venugopal refuses to give mandate to contempt proceedings against ex- CJI Gogoi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Venugopal said though ex-CJI's statements were strong, but they reflected his views on the ills of the judiciary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHAI will resume toll collection on national highways from April 20
NHAI will resume toll collection on national highways from April 20
india news

Gadkari announces new expressway, Travel from Delhi to Dehradun in 2 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:55 PM IST
The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will offer new connectivity to the holy site of Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keeping up with Airmeet's performance driven culture, the ISO certification is a testament of the company's devotion to continually enhance their product. In order to become ISO 27001:2013 compliant, the firm had to undergo a series of extensive audits, pre-audit assessments and reviews.
Keeping up with Airmeet's performance driven culture, the ISO certification is a testament of the company's devotion to continually enhance their product. In order to become ISO 27001:2013 compliant, the firm had to undergo a series of extensive audits, pre-audit assessments and reviews.
india news

Airmeet becomes ISO certified, maintains high standard info security management

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:39 PM IST
ISO 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the organization's context.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of an old lady for the COVID-19 test as she arrives at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of an old lady for the COVID-19 test as she arrives at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Covid spike in Mumbai: FIR against marriage halls; 120 buildings remain sealed

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Though Mumbai has been reporting over 1,000 cases daily, according to the authorities, the situation is not out of control yet as the recovery rate is also high at 93 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT Prrint).
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT Prrint).
india news

‘People want to know’: Kejriwal vs Gujarat BJP chief on civic election results

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal, who held a road show in Surat on Friday, finds himself in a Twitter war of words with Gujarat BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP, CR Paatil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satej Patil also said these regulations need to be opposed strongly as they infringe the privacy of individuals and free speech given by the Constitution.(Twitter/@satejp)
Satej Patil also said these regulations need to be opposed strongly as they infringe the privacy of individuals and free speech given by the Constitution.(Twitter/@satejp)
india news

Maha minister says Centre's new regulation for digital platforms 'dictatorial'

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The Minister of State for IT Satej Patil said "This move by the Centre needs to be fought tooth and nail. Such dictatorial regulations will not be accepted by the people of this democratic country."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army sources said the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector, which was an attempt to push in terrorists into India under covering fire.(Hindustan Times/representative image)
Army sources said the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector, which was an attempt to push in terrorists into India under covering fire.(Hindustan Times/representative image)
india news

Ceasefire to have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations: Lt Gen

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Without naming China and Pakistan, he said Indian Army has maintained its domination on its borders with the neighbouring countries and helped in maintaining peace in the hinterland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused who were absconding were arrested Saturday morning.(Representational Photo/HT Archives.)
The accused who were absconding were arrested Saturday morning.(Representational Photo/HT Archives.)
india news

Telangana’s Siddipet tense after alleged slaughter of cows, police arrest 8 men

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • A court in Siddipet sent the eight accused to 14 days in judicial custody.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk on a snow-covered road at Ahlan village in South Kashmir. (File photo)
People walk on a snow-covered road at Ahlan village in South Kashmir. (File photo)
india news

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir brings back cold wave-like conditions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Fresh snowfall was reported from most parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria gifted a legacy Alouette III helicopter to the Bangladesh Air Force (PTI Photo) (PTI)
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria gifted a legacy Alouette III helicopter to the Bangladesh Air Force (PTI Photo) (PTI)
india news

IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • The exchange of aircraft took place in Dhaka during the four day trip of Bhadauria to Bangladesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
One reason for high prices of petrol and diesel is central and state levies. (HT Photo)
One reason for high prices of petrol and diesel is central and state levies. (HT Photo)
india news

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, 16th time this month

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Domestic fuel retailers raised petrol and diesel rates on Saturday even as international crude oil prices fell on Friday because of firming dollar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The states showing a surge are Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal. (PTI)
The states showing a surge are Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal. (PTI)
india news

Cabinet secretary to hold review meeting with 8 states, UTs

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The ministry said 85.75 per cent of 16,488 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours are from six states and UTs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fishermen pull a long net after fishing in the Bay of Bengal at Jodugulla Palem Beach, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Fishermen pull a long net after fishing in the Bay of Bengal at Jodugulla Palem Beach, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Fishing hartal hits coastal belt in Kerala

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Various pro-Congress outfits, under the banner of Matsya Mekhala Samrakshana Samithi, called for the hartal in the coastal belt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti.(PTI File Photo)
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti.(PTI File Photo)
india news

India has highest stake in Rohingyas' return to Myanmar: India at UNGA

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Myanmar doesn’t recognise Rohingya as an ethnic group and insists that they are Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In written response to a question in Lok Sabha earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said a total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violations have taken place along India's border with Pakistan in the last three years, in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed.(AP)
In written response to a question in Lok Sabha earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said a total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violations have taken place along India's border with Pakistan in the last three years, in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed.(AP)
india news

J&K border residents thank PM Modi, Khan for ceasefire agreement

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Several residents around the tumultuous area have suffered due to tensions between the two countries, and many have lost limbs, eyes, and other body parts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac