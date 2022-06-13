'Celebrating corruption': BJP as Congress takes out 'Satyagraha' march for Rahul

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Monday attacked the Congress's ‘Satyagraha’ march called to protest against what the party calls the "misuse of agencies" by the government, saying the party was celebrating “corruption”. His remarks came in the backdrop of protests being held by the party as their leader Rahul Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. Congress has put up a massive show of strength for Rahul Gandhi as they lodge protests in the national capital.

Sambit Patra also dismissed the allegation of Congress that the BJP was trying to settle political scores through the case. “The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha'. Mahatma Gandhi taught world to fight for truth while Congress teaching world to celebrate corruption & fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it's not a political case,” news agency ANI quoted Sambit Patra as saying.

A day ago, Patra had said that Rahul should confess before the ED about his family's involvement in the National Herald case and added that the Gandhi family was afraid of facing the ED. "Rahul Gandhi should go and confess the truth before the ED that he has embezzled ₹500 crore," the BJP spokesperson said at a presser.

"They (Congress) are planning to launch 'Satyagraha'. Please reveal the 'satya' (truth) on National Herald case first," Patra had said.

Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had arrived at Congress headquarters in Delhi ahead of his appearance before the ED. The duo then joined Congress workers in marching to the ED office from there.

Congress workers are staging protests holding placards and raising slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi. 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonated at Congress party headquarters in the national capital. Several Congress workers were detained near the party headquarters as they raised slogans against the Centre.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has said that the party's 'Satyagraha' march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests.

The case in which Rahul Gandhi is appearing pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.