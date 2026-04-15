Amaravati, The self-enumeration process under the Census 2027 will begin across Andhra Pradesh from April 16 under two-phases in digital format, Director of Census Operations J Nivas said on Wednesday. Census 2027 to begin in Andhra from Apr 16 in digital format

In the first phase Houselisting and Housing Census will involve counting of houses and buildings to assess manpower and logistical requirements, he said.

The entire Census 2027 exercise will be carried out digitally, marking a significant shift in data collection and processing, he added.

"The Census 2027 process will commence in Andhra Pradesh from April 16 as a two-phase exercise Houselisting and Housing Census and Population Census, and will be carried out in digital mode," Nivas said while addressing a press conference at the Secretariat.

The census is one of the largest administrative exercises conducted in the country and is crucial for policy-making and governance. Data collected during the exercise is used to design welfare schemes, allocate resources, and improve infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.

He warned criminal action against those obstructing census work, urging people to cooperate and provide correct information.

All census-related notifications issued by the Centre have been republished by the state, and the questionnaire to be used has been formally notified through a gazette, he added.

Preparations have been completed, including freezing administrative units as of January 1, 2026, and conducting pre-tests in Alluri Sitharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Nandyal districts in November 2025.

Coordination meetings involving the Chief Secretary, nodal officers and census officials were held between January and February, while appointments of field functionaries have been completed.

As part of houselisting, enumerators will collect details on household amenities such as water, sanitation, lighting, cooking fuel, and assets including internet access, computers, vehicles and mobile phones, Nivas said.

The administrative structure for Census 2027 comprises 28 districts, 688 mandals, 123 statutory towns, 99 census towns and 16,862 villages across the state, he added.

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